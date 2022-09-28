Portlethen shopper scoops more than £619 for local foodbank at Aldi supermarket sweep

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The winner of Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep in Portlethen has raised £619.90 for local foodbank The Porty Larder.

Aldi’s competition recently arrived in the Aberdeenshire town, with shopper Seona Major taking part in the five-minute trolley dash for the charity earlier this month.

Mrs Major got to take part as she was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition and managed to pick up £309.95 worth of products for herself.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “I love shopping at Aldi and it was a great opportunity and I am so pleased about raising money for the larder. Everyone was so helpful and supportive.”

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, she successfully found the hidden inflatable in store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of her haul and donated the lump sum to The Porty Larder.

Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, Richard Holloway said: “We are proud that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite across the country and we are so pleased to bring it back this year.

“Congratulations to Seona who managed to raise an incredible £619.90 for The Porty Larder and snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for herself.”

Prize win will help those in need

Porty Larder volunteer, Leigh McKenzie added: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all at Aldi. The Portlethen supermarket sweep was fantastic. Your staff were such a joy and so friendly.

“Seona who was doing the sweep was so focused and knew what she wanted. The donation will go a long way to helping those in need.”

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.