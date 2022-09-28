Portlethen shopper scoops more than £619 for local foodbank at Aldi supermarket sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portlethen shopper scoops more than £619 for local foodbank at Aldi supermarket sweep

By Chris Cromar
September 28, 2022, 10:31 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 12:10 pm
Seona Major with Aldi Portlethen staff. Supplied by Aldi.
The winner of Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep in Portlethen has raised £619.90 for local foodbank The Porty Larder.

Aldi’s competition recently arrived in the Aberdeenshire town, with shopper Seona Major taking part in the five-minute trolley dash for the charity earlier this month.

Mrs Major got to take part as she was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition and managed to pick up £309.95 worth of products for herself.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “I love shopping at Aldi and it was a great opportunity and I am so pleased about raising money for the larder. Everyone was so helpful and supportive.”

Seona Major with her winnings. Supplied by Aldi.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, she successfully found the hidden inflatable in store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of her haul and donated the lump sum to The Porty Larder.

Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, Richard Holloway said: “We are proud that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite across the country and we are so pleased to bring it back this year.

new aldi stores
Aldi’s store in Portlethen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Congratulations to Seona who managed to raise an incredible £619.90 for The Porty Larder and snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for herself.”

Prize win will help those in need

Porty Larder volunteer, Leigh McKenzie added: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all at Aldi. The Portlethen supermarket sweep was fantastic. Your staff were such a joy and so friendly.

“Seona who was doing the sweep was so focused and knew what she wanted. The donation will go a long way to helping those in need.”

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.

