Councillors back plans to build 44 homes on Peterculter football pitch

Councillors have backed plans to build up to 44 houses at Peterculter – but residents won’t be able to move in until a new football pitch is built.

Gordon Investment Corporation had applied for permission to build a mix of private, affordable and retirement housing on land off Cornyhaugh Road.

It comes just weeks after plans to build 250 new homes in the Aberdeen suburb were narrowly refused by councillors after bosses said there was “no urgent demand” for new houses in the area.

Community had a mixed reaction to Peterculter housing development

The plan went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee earlier today as 18 members of the public had objected to the proposal.

Concerns had been raised about road safety and the strain new residents would have on community facilities including GP and schools.

Worries were also raised about the impact construction would have on wildlife as well as the loss of green space.

But Culter Community Council threw their support behind the proposal.

The group welcomed the fact the smaller units would be more affordable to local people.

Council planners also recommended the plan be given the go-ahead and confirmed it would not create capacity problems at Cults Academy and Culter Primary School.

Why is there a problem with the football pitch?

The proposed development site is located next to Crombie Park, the home of Culter Football Club.

New houses would be built on one of the training pitches due to the proposed site boundary.

But a condition has been put in place to ensure construction on the houses can’t start until permission for a replacement pitch is granted.

Residents will also not be allowed to move into their homes until the new football ground is open.

It is understood the football club is looking to build an all-weather pitch elsewhere to replace the lost training facility.

What could the new Peterculter housing development look like?

As the proposal is still at an early stage no detailed plans have been made available.

But developers intend to build a range of townhouses, bungalows and semi-detached properties along with flats.

It is believed that 11 of the 44 proposed homes will be affordable.

Meanwhile, a children’s play area and space for residents to grow their own plants and food will be created in the centre of the site.

Another access will also be provided for emergency services.