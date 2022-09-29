Councillors back plans to build 44 homes on Peterculter football pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councillors back plans to build 44 homes on Peterculter football pitch

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillors have backed plans for 44 homes at Peterculter but it will lead to the loss of a training pitch at Crombie Park. Peterculter. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson Design Team
Councillors have backed plans to build up to 44 houses at Peterculter – but residents won't be able to move in until a new football pitch is built.

Councillors have backed plans to build up to 44 houses at Peterculter – but residents won’t be able to move in until a new football pitch is built.

Gordon Investment Corporation had applied for permission to build a mix of private, affordable and retirement housing on land off Cornyhaugh Road.

It comes just weeks after plans to build 250 new homes in the Aberdeen suburb were narrowly refused by councillors after bosses said there was “no urgent demand” for new houses in the area.

Councillors were told the Peterculter development would not lead to overcapacity at Cults Academy.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Community had a mixed reaction to Peterculter housing development

The plan went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee earlier today as 18 members of the public had objected to the proposal.

Concerns had been raised about road safety and the strain new residents would have on community facilities including GP and schools.

Worries were also raised about the impact construction would have on wildlife as well as the loss of green space.

But Culter Community Council threw their support behind the proposal.

The group welcomed the fact the smaller units would be more affordable to local people.

Council planners also recommended the plan be given the go-ahead and confirmed it would not create capacity problems at Cults Academy and Culter Primary School.

A training pitch at Crombie Park, Peterculter would be lost to make way for the new homes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why is there a problem with the football pitch?

The proposed development site is located next to Crombie Park, the home of Culter Football Club.

New houses would be built on one of the training pitches due to the proposed site boundary.

But a condition has been put in place to ensure construction on the houses can’t start until permission for a replacement pitch is granted.

Residents will also not be allowed to move into their homes until the new football ground is open.

It is understood the football club is looking to build an all-weather pitch elsewhere to replace the lost training facility.

What do you think of the plans?

A proposed site plan of the new Peterculter housing development. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What could the new Peterculter housing development look like?

As the proposal is still at an early stage no detailed plans have been made available.

But developers intend to build a range of townhouses, bungalows and semi-detached properties along with flats.

It is believed that 11 of the 44 proposed homes will be affordable.

Meanwhile, a children’s play area and space for residents to grow their own plants and food will be created in the centre of the site.

Another access will also be provided for emergency services.

Editor's Picks