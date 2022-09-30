Aberdeen’s former Curated Stories shop to become centre for art and craft classes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s former Curated Stories shop to become centre for art and craft classes

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Flower arranging and cake decorating classes will be held in the former Curated Stories shop on Claremont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flower arranging and cake decorating classes will be held in the former Curated Stories shop on Claremont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans to turn the former Curated Stories shop in Aberdeen into a venue for ‘leisure learning’ classes have been given the go-ahead.

Alexis Jamieson applied to the city council earlier this year for permission to change the use of the vacant building at 54 Claremont Street.

She wanted to turn the former boutique into a space where people could take part in activities including cake decorating, flower arranging and pottery painting.

Alexis also revealed her wish to host paint and sip classes where participants can bring along their own food and drink to an art class with a twist.

The building is expected to be available to hire out for small private events for up to 20 people.

Alexis, who relocated to Aberdeen from the United States, said that venues like this are popular stateside.

She hoped that her proposal would bring “something fun and new” to the city.

The former Curated Stories shop on Claremont Street in Aberdeen will become a new venue for classes and small events. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Neighbours said that the new venue at Curated Stories would be too noisy

The application was considered by the local authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

It was up for discussion as six local residents had opposed the plan.

They raised concerns about noise, parking congestion and road safety.

One resident, Sofia Oliveira Sacramento, said the potential noise from people drinking in the venue would become a “regular issue” for those living on the street.

Others had suggested this new venture should be located elsewhere in the city.

But council planners had recommended the application be approved despite the objections.

Olivia Blewett, Tytti Peltoniemi and Michelle Ferguson of Curated Stories. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What did the committee have to say?

Councillor Marie Boulton said the proposed activities were “really welcome” and added: “Having attended both flower arranging and cake decorating, a gaggle of women can make quite a lot of noise but it does tend to be during the day”.

Curated Stories closed its doors for the last time in summer 2020 as owner Tytti Peltoniemi moved home to Finland.

Its studio space on Chattan Place was also shut for good.

In a Facebook post, Tytti thanked her customers and said “an exciting and positive” chapter lay ahead.

All the latest planning stories

