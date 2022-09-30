Aberdeen’s former Curated Stories shop to become centre for art and craft classes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to turn the former Curated Stories shop in Aberdeen into a venue for ‘leisure learning’ classes have been given the go-ahead.

Alexis Jamieson applied to the city council earlier this year for permission to change the use of the vacant building at 54 Claremont Street.

She wanted to turn the former boutique into a space where people could take part in activities including cake decorating, flower arranging and pottery painting.

Alexis also revealed her wish to host paint and sip classes where participants can bring along their own food and drink to an art class with a twist.

The building is expected to be available to hire out for small private events for up to 20 people.

Alexis, who relocated to Aberdeen from the United States, said that venues like this are popular stateside.

She hoped that her proposal would bring “something fun and new” to the city.

Neighbours said that the new venue at Curated Stories would be too noisy

The application was considered by the local authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

It was up for discussion as six local residents had opposed the plan.

They raised concerns about noise, parking congestion and road safety.

One resident, Sofia Oliveira Sacramento, said the potential noise from people drinking in the venue would become a “regular issue” for those living on the street.

Others had suggested this new venture should be located elsewhere in the city.

But council planners had recommended the application be approved despite the objections.

What did the committee have to say?

Councillor Marie Boulton said the proposed activities were “really welcome” and added: “Having attended both flower arranging and cake decorating, a gaggle of women can make quite a lot of noise but it does tend to be during the day”.

Curated Stories closed its doors for the last time in summer 2020 as owner Tytti Peltoniemi moved home to Finland.

Its studio space on Chattan Place was also shut for good.

In a Facebook post, Tytti thanked her customers and said “an exciting and positive” chapter lay ahead.