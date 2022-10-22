Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people will turn out to see the sky lit up in spectacular colour at bonfire and fireworks displays this year.

Although some events were held last year, for many communities across the north and north-east this will be the first Bonfire Night since the pandemic.

Voluntary groups, including rotary clubs, round tables and community centres, have been working hard to bring the family-friendly events back, along with councils who are holding some of the biggest displays.

Here’s our list of the public firework displays near you.

If you know an event we’re missing, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council’s fireworks display will be held at the Beach Boulevard on November 5. Entertainment starts at 7pm, ahead of the fireworks at 8pm. Various roads will be closed, click here to find out more.

Aberdeenshire

As is now a firm tradition, Ellon’s fireworks display will be held the week before November 5. Ellon Round Table‘s show will take place at Gordon Park on Saturday, October 29. Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the display starts at 7.30pm.

Methlick fireworks display will take place on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm on French’s Field. Hot dogs and hot drinks, including mulled wine, will be available.

Oldmeldrum’s display will be at the Pleasure Park from 6.30pm on November 5.

Newtonhill Village Association’s popular display will be held at the Bettridge Centre on November 5. Entry by donation. Stalls from 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

Rosehearty’s bonfire and fireworks display will take place at the caravan park on November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

Inverbervie fireworks will take place at the Caravan park at 6.30pm on November 5 and is free to attend.

St Cyrus’s Fire in the Field event will take place on November 5 at 6pm at the Scout Hut.

Buchanhaven SCIO fireworks display and bonfire in Peterhead will take place on November 5. It will be held at Buchanhaven harbour from 6pm.

Banchory will be hosting a bonfire and fireworks display Saturday, November 5, at 6pm at King George V Park. Admission is free but donations are suggested.

Stonehaven bonfire and firework night will be held on November 6 at Mineralwell Park. Gates open at 6pm, fireworks from 7pm. Entry is £3 for adults and £1 for children.

Kintore’s fireworks display will be held at the Pleasure Park on November 6. The display starts at 5.30pm.

Tarves fireworks will be held at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 6 on the Glebe, behind the Youth Hall. Food and drink will be available and admission is free.

Aboyne’s bonfire and firework display will be held a week later, on November 12 at the village green. The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, fireworks at 7pm.

Moray

Portgordon will host a fireworks display near the harbour on Friday, October 28 at 7pm.

Elgin Rotary’s popular bonfire and fireworks display will be held in Cooper Park on November 5. Gates open at 5.30pm.

Inchberry will hold its bonfire and firework display at the North field by the hall on November 5 from 6.30pm, prompt.

Grant Park in Forres will be hosting a fireworks event on November 5 at 6.30pm.

Highlands and Islands

Thurso Rotary Club’s fireworks display will be held on October 29 at the Esplanade from 7pm. Donations welcome.

In Inverness, the main display will be at Bught Park – with up to 10,000 people expected. Gates open at 7pm on November 5, fireworks from 7.30pm. Admission is free.

Dornoch will be hosting a community Bonfire and fireworks display in Meadows Park at 7.30pm on November 5. Admission is free.

Glen Urquhart’s community bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm in Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit on November 5. A fireworks display will follow at 7pm.

Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council in partnership with the Rotary Club are organising a bonfire and fireworks display on November 5 at 7pm at the Peedie Sea in Kirkwall.

Stromness will be hosting its unusual bonfire night nicknamed “Pop Day” with the competition beginning at 6.30pm on November 5 and the bonfire lit by 7pm.

Argyll & Bute

Oban will be hosting a fireworks display at the Northern Lighthouse Pier from 7.30pm on November 5.

Lochgilpead’s display organised by Mid Argyll Round Table will be held at the Front Green on November 5.