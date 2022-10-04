Nescol Graduations: Family inspiration helps Latvian woman achieve dream of graduating in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nescol Graduations: Family inspiration helps Latvian woman achieve dream of graduating in Scotland

By Chris Cromar
October 4, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:50 am
Nora Bandyopadhyay celebrates graduating from Nescol. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Nora Bandyopadhyay celebrates graduating from Nescol. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

A Latvian woman said it is a “dream come true” to graduate in Aberdeen after moving to the country in 2008.

Nora Bandyopadhyay, 36, graduated with an HND in textiles from North East Scotland College (Nescol) at Aberdeen Music Hall today.

After arriving in Scotland from the Baltic country in 2008, Mrs Bandyopadhyay worked in hospitality for several years, but had always craved a more creative career path.

“I knew that I didn’t want to work in hospitality for the rest of my life,” she said. In 2020 she decided to follow her heart and applied to study at Nescol.

Students get ready to graduate from Nescol. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Family inspiration helps studies

Calling it a “new adventure”, she says she enjoyed everything about the course and even drew inspiration from her family to help one of the projects she undertook whilst studying.

Explaining, she said: “I was away from my family during the pandemic and I missed them a lot.

“I decided to express myself by remembering each of my family members through design – I took inspiration from their favourite items and things I remembered about them and designed a print for each member of my family.

“This was a very personal project as it allowed me to feel close to my family when they were so far away.”

Despite being 34 when she started her course, her message is simple: “It doesn’t matter how old you are – there’s always time to gain new knowledge and make new friends.

“Never stop learning. Life is what you make of it. When you grow older, your priorities change. I decided to follow my heart and I am so much happier learning and being creative.”

Mrs Bandyopadhyay’s creative journey is continuing, with her going straight into second year of a degree in 3D design at Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Gray’s School of Art.

Students celebrate success on first day of NesCol’s Aberdeen graduations

Editor's Picks