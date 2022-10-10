Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay

By Michelle Henderson
October 10, 2022, 7:20 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 8:54 am
All rail services across the Highlands and Grampian have been brought to a standstill at ScotRail workers strike over pay.

Strike action is continuing for rail workers today, bringing services across Scotland to a standstill.

ScotRail workers from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have downed tools for 24 hours amidst an ongoing pay dispute.

Just three services are running in the Central Belt, with no trains in Grampian and the Highlands today.

It comes after workers refused a revised 5% pay offer from ScotRail to non-driving workers.

Cleaners, conductors, dispatchers, station staff and ticket examiners are among those taking part in the industrial action.

ScotRail bosses are warning of widespread disruption as only three services in the Central Belt are in operation today.

Speaking on today’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), ScotRail’s communications director David Ross apologised to customers for the disruption.

He said: “I’m very sorry to passengers for the disruption. As a result of the RMT strike today, we are only operating on three routes and that’s Milngavie to Edinburgh via Glasgow, Glasgow to Larkhall and Glasgow to Lanark.

“If you are not on those routes you will not see a service.”

Train services across the country have been crippled on a number of occasions in recent months as rail workers stage industrial action.

On October 1 and 8, Network Rail workers from RMT went on strike over pay, jobs and working conditions.

