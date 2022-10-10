Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strike action is continuing for rail workers today, bringing services across Scotland to a standstill.

ScotRail workers from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have downed tools for 24 hours amidst an ongoing pay dispute.

Just three services are running in the Central Belt, with no trains in Grampian and the Highlands today.

It comes after workers refused a revised 5% pay offer from ScotRail to non-driving workers.

Cleaners, conductors, dispatchers, station staff and ticket examiners are among those taking part in the industrial action.

⚠️ A limited service operates today – Monday 10 October. Visit our website for more information: https://t.co/kAYp5xQxCc pic.twitter.com/1tkFcY4U2x — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 10, 2022

ScotRail bosses are warning of widespread disruption as only three services in the Central Belt are in operation today.

Speaking on today’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), ScotRail’s communications director David Ross apologised to customers for the disruption.

He said: “I’m very sorry to passengers for the disruption. As a result of the RMT strike today, we are only operating on three routes and that’s Milngavie to Edinburgh via Glasgow, Glasgow to Larkhall and Glasgow to Lanark.

“If you are not on those routes you will not see a service.”

Train services across the country have been crippled on a number of occasions in recent months as rail workers stage industrial action.

On October 1 and 8, Network Rail workers from RMT went on strike over pay, jobs and working conditions.