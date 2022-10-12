Charities invited to sign up for Lidl’s Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charities invited to sign up for Lidl’s Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling families

By Denny Andonova
October 12, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 12:30 pm
lidl toy donations
Lidl is launching a new toy donation drive to help struggling families this Christmas. Image: Lidl.

Charities and community groups are being urged to sign up for a new project set up to ensure every child gets a present and a fresh meal this Christmas.

Supermarket chain Lidl has launched an appeal for toy donations as part of their drive to ease the financial pressure on struggling families this festive season.

It comes after a recent survey with Lidl’s charity partners found that toys and games are currently the second most needed items after food donations.

The supermarket will open toy banks at all of its stores across the UK, where customers will be able to drop off new and unopened toys from November 3.

Donations can be a wide variety of items for a range of ages – including toys, games, books and puzzles, as well as arts and crafts, and stocking fillers.

All of the sought-after items will later be collected by local charities, food banks and community centres taking part in the scheme and gifted to children from the area.

Steve Butterworth, chief executive of Neighbourly, which conducted the survey, said the results have highlighted the financial strain that many families are facing this winter.

He said: “With local charities seeing a drop in both food and financial donations, any support that Lidl customers can give is going to be critical.

“For many families, Christmas gifts will be something they will struggle to afford, so a scheme like this which alleviates some of the worry for parents will make a huge difference.”

Drive to make positive impact on local communities

As part of the supermarket’s long-standing work within local communities, Lidl will also donate a selection of festive food items as part of its regular food donations.

These will go to local charities and community groups, which – together with their food surplus programme – will equate to over one million meals.

In addition, the supermarket plans to also give away £250,000 to charities during the festive period – including a £125,000 donation for the toy bank initiative.

While existing charity partnerships will be prioritised for the festive collections, additional charities and community groups are being invited to apply and take part.

Depending on availability, they will be paired with a local Lidl store to collect toys and fresh food products – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish, and bread – ahead of stores closing on Christmas Eve.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer at Lidl GB, hopes the initiative will have a wide-spread positive impact on local communities.

He said: “We listened to the 1,500 local charities, food banks and community groups we partner with and heard clearly what they needed: food, toys and access to funds.

“Our hope is that by rolling out the toy donation points we are making it easier for customers to donate directly to local good causes, and giving them a small way to make a real difference and help those that need it the most.”

Charities, community groups and food banks can apply to receive surplus food and toy donations this Christmas until October 31 on Neighbourly’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
Aberdeen's Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
2
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.
BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…

Editor's Picks