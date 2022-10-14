Jim Goodwin WILL be in the Aberdeen dugout this weekend as appeal date confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be in the dugout for the Dons’ visit of Hearts on Sunday.

The Dons boss received an eight-match ban for accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

The Dons boss served the first of an immediate six-game ban in his side’s 4-0 defeat at Dundee United last weekend with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Scottish FA have confirmed that Goodwin’s appeal will be heard on October 31.

The Dons boss will be free to return to the dugout until the appeal has been heard.

During the clash between Hibs and Aberdeen, Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second booking, and the home side were awarded a penalty, after Scales and Porteous tangled in the box.

The Dons were leading 1-0 at the time.

The Dons boss also said he had warned his players – and referee David Dickinson – before kick-off over previous incidents where Porteous had gone down too easily.

Goodwin was charged by the SFA for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Rule 73 says club staff should not make comments which are “offensive”, including in interviews.

Rule 77 says those involved in the game must “act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”