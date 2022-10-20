Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man in Halifax has been charged in connection with a cyber crime that conned an Inverurie man out of more than £10,000.

Police arrested the 22-year-old following an investigation which spanned areas across Scotland and England.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, from the north-east division’s cyber enabled crime team, said: “Criminals go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by using any means necessary.

“However, by working alongside partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt such criminality to protect our communities.

“We treat all reports of cyber fraud with the utmost seriousness and use all resources to tackle the issue.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of fraud to contact their bank or financial provider and to report the matter to Police Scotland on 101.”