Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000

By Chris Cromar
October 20, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 8:03 pm
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

A man in Halifax has been charged in connection with a cyber crime that conned an Inverurie man out of more than £10,000.

Police arrested the 22-year-old following an investigation which spanned areas across Scotland and England.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, from the north-east division’s cyber enabled crime team, said: “Criminals go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by using any means necessary.

“However, by working alongside partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt such criminality to protect our communities.

“We treat all reports of cyber fraud with the utmost seriousness and use all resources to tackle the issue.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of fraud to contact their bank or financial provider and to report the matter to Police Scotland on 101.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack held a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday to unveil a report predicting a £1bn boost for the economy if the new beach stadium is built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cormack: 'We can build new stadium much cheaper at Kingsford - but beach can…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum's home
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Have a fright to eat at these 5 haunted restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire…
Marshall's Farm Shop
Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Kitchen near Kintore makes for a fine lunchtime…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll agreed a power-sharing deal with the Liberal Democrats. It placed responsibility on Aberdeen FC to prove it was "mutually beneficial" for the council to provide funding for the planned new stadium at the beach. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Why Dons need to prove new stadium is worth it before gaining public…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Grounds for optimism? How other football stadiums are shaping Dons' plans

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Dons 'won't fear Rangers' in Hampden semi-final
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Richard Wright: Calls for European Commission to tackle fertiliser issues
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in West Yorkshire. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Shinty: Col Glen hoping to make the step up to National Division

Editor's Picks

Most Commented