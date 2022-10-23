Royal Guards leave Ballater following historic summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Summer Court Royal Guard stationed in Ballater over the summer has officially departed for the year.

The officer commanding Balaclava Company, 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, were present at the time of the Queen’s death on September 8.

They were stationed in the small village of Ballater, a few miles from the royal estate, Balmoral Castle.

One member of the guard Major Robert Weir shared his thanks to the people of Ballater for having them.

1/4- And so it is done- the Summer Court Royal Guard has departed. We can only look back on what a historic event it was, BKA coy has the privlage of being Her Majesty’s last guard and His Majesty’s first. We now return to Edinburgh and begin preparations for Ex WESSEX STORM. pic.twitter.com/g544BURuQh — BKA OC (@bkacoy_oc) October 20, 2022

He said in a statement to social media: “That’s it for another year, the Royal Guard has departed, Her Majesty’s last and His Majesty’s first.

“I would like to thank the whole community for making our time here very special.”

King Charles III visited Balmoral on October 11, where the royal guard was still stationed at the estate and surrounding area.

He thanked people who had safeguarded the royal family during the difficult mourning period of his mother and who paid tribute to her.

‘A historic guard.’

Traditions dictated early morning piping was to continue at 6am on weekdays.

The centuries-old tradition is for a piper to wake the troops at Victoria Barracks with a rendition of Johnny Cope.

However, following several complaints regarding the early hour, Major Weir pushed back the time to 7am on weekdays.

He alluded to this on social media writing “we didn’t get it all right, pipers in the morning”.

He added: “However, I hope our participation in the community, our ceremony and our presence added to the summer tourist season here in Ballater. A historic guard. Thank you all.”

The royal guard will now return to Edinburgh.