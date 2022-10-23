Royal Guards leave Ballater following historic summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal Guards leave Ballater following historic summer

By Ross Hempseed
October 23, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 6:18 pm
Victoria Barracks in Ballater. Image: Google Maps.
Victoria Barracks in Ballater. Image: Google Maps.

The Summer Court Royal Guard stationed in Ballater over the summer has officially departed for the year.

The officer commanding Balaclava Company, 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, were present at the time of the Queen’s death on September 8.

They were stationed in the small village of Ballater, a few miles from the royal estate, Balmoral Castle.

One member of the guard Major Robert Weir shared his thanks to the people of Ballater for having them.

He said in a statement to social media: “That’s it for another year, the Royal Guard has departed, Her Majesty’s last and His Majesty’s first.

“I would like to thank the whole community for making our time here very special.”

King Charles III visited Balmoral on October 11, where the royal guard was still stationed at the estate and surrounding area.

He thanked people who had safeguarded the royal family during the difficult mourning period of his mother and who paid tribute to her.

‘A historic guard.’

Traditions dictated early morning piping was to continue at 6am on weekdays.

The centuries-old tradition is for a piper to wake the troops at Victoria Barracks with a rendition of Johnny Cope.

However, following several complaints regarding the early hour, Major Weir pushed back the time to 7am on weekdays.

He alluded to this on social media writing “we didn’t get it all right, pipers in the morning”.

He added: “However, I hope our participation in the community, our ceremony and our presence added to the summer tourist season here in Ballater. A historic guard. Thank you all.”

The royal guard will now return to Edinburgh.

