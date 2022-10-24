Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four fishermen were rescued after their boat ran aground near Fraserburgh earlier today.

Aberdeen Coastguard was called to assist the Ayr-registered boat, the BA55 Ocean Maid, beside Cairnbulg Beacon just before 6am.

The fishermen had taken to a life raft and were then picked up by RNLI Fraserburgh lifeboat, before being transferred to hospital.

On RNLI Fraserburgh’s Facebook page, they say the boat went aground at the notorious black spot which has wrecked many ships over the years.

It was just yards from where another boat the Sovereign went aground in 2005.

‘They ended up on the rocks’

A coastguard spokesman said that when the crews arrived the boat was on the rocks.

“Essentially, they ended up on the rocks, it’s not exactly clear at this stage how that’s happened whether it’s due to mechanical issues or whatnot,” he said.

An RNLI Fraserburgh spokesman said: “Fraserburgh RNLI were requested to launch by HM Coastguard and responded at 5.56am to a fishing boat that had run aground beside Cairnbulg Beacon.

“The boat’s crew of four took to a life raft and were then picked up by the lifeboat who brought them ashore.”

The extent of the damage to the 72ft fishing vessel isn’t yet known.