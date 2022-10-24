Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh

By Chloe Irvine
October 24, 2022, 7:28 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 8:04 pm
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.

Four fishermen were rescued after their boat ran aground near Fraserburgh earlier today.

Aberdeen Coastguard was called to assist the Ayr-registered boat, the BA55 Ocean Maid, beside Cairnbulg Beacon just before 6am.

The fishermen had taken to a life raft and were then picked up by RNLI Fraserburgh lifeboat, before being transferred to hospital.

BA55 Ocean Maid ran aground this morning in thick fog, the four crew rescued by RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat, next to the Cairnbulg beacon by Fraserburgh.

Posted by Fat Man, Skinny Camera on Monday, 24 October 2022

On RNLI Fraserburgh’s Facebook page, they say the boat went aground at the notorious black spot which has wrecked many ships over the years.

It was just yards from where another boat the Sovereign went aground in 2005.

Fraserburgh RNLI were requested to launch by HM Coastguard this morning and responded at 5:56am to a fishing boat that…

Posted by RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat on Monday, 24 October 2022

‘They ended up on the rocks’

A coastguard spokesman said that when the crews arrived the boat was on the rocks.

“Essentially, they ended up on the rocks, it’s not exactly clear at this stage how that’s happened whether it’s due to mechanical issues or whatnot,” he said.

The fishing vessel was on the rocks at the notorious spot. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.

An RNLI Fraserburgh spokesman said: “Fraserburgh RNLI were requested to launch by HM Coastguard and responded at 5.56am to a fishing boat that had run aground beside Cairnbulg Beacon.

“The boat’s crew of four took to a life raft and were then picked up by the lifeboat who brought them ashore.”

The extent of the damage to the 72ft fishing vessel isn’t yet known.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

