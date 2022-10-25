Cocktails fit for a king! Royal Lochnagar Distillery expanding bar to attract more visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cocktails fit for a king! Royal Lochnagar Distillery expanding bar to attract more visitors

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
October 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 5:06 pm
King Charles visited the Royal Lochnagar Distillery back in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles visited the Royal Lochnagar Distillery back in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

King Charles’s local distillery could soon become his favourite cocktail bar…

The Royal Lochnagar Distillery, just a mile from Balmoral, has been given the go-ahead to expand its offering in an effort to attract more tourists.

Aberdeenshire Council recently approved a number of improvements to the distillery’s visitor area and outdoor space.

The Royal Lochnagar Distillery is located just one mile from Ballater. Image: Kenny Elrick
The Royal Lochnagar Distillery is located just one mile from Ballater. Image: Kenny Elrick

What changes will be made to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery?

The distillery’s bar is currently undergoing a major upgrade.

Visitors will soon be able to order meals there while a variety of drinks will be served from whiskies and cocktails to teas and coffees.

The operating hours of its tours will also be extended by an hour, in the hopes of more guests filing through the doors.

Under the changes, they can now start from 9am, but the bar area will still open at 10am.

King Charles received a tour of the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick

Two outdoor drinking areas will also be added allowing various events to be held at the distillery.

Events in the pipeline could include charity fundraisers, dinners, talks and demonstrations such as cooking workshops.

Both of the areas will be accessible through the visitor centre which gives guests the chance to learn more about the story of Royal Lochnagar and its malt whisky.

Changes will make visitor experience ‘more welcoming’ for distillery guests

Laura Sharp, brand home manager for Royal Lochnagar, said the distillery was “very pleased” to have the council’s support.

She said: “The amended licence will make the use of the outdoors areas around the distillery more flexible.

“It permits us to make the popular outdoor bar at the front of the building a permanent fixture.

“It also means that the lawns can be used for special, one-off events.”

Ms Sharp added: “Royal Lochnagar is an incredibly special place and the new licensing agreements ensure that the visitor experience is even more welcoming and enjoyable for all of our guests.”

King Charles on his 2018 visit to Royal Lochnagar Distillery. He met operators at the distillery before touring the warehouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Deeside distillery’s royal connection

The distillery was founded in 1845 and originally went by the name New Lochnagar after a nearby mountain.

But it was renamed three years after a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1848.

King Charles visited the distillery back in October 2018 to celebrate His Royal Highness’s cask of Royal Lochnagar Scotch Whisky.

The dram was distilled in 1988 to mark the 140th anniversary of the royal visit.

Meanwhile, a limited-release Balmoral platinum edition of its Highland single malt whisky was launched earlier this year to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The changes are being made as part of Diageo’s ongoing investment in Scotch whisky tourism.

The firm recently carried out improvement work at the Cardhu distillery in Speyside.

Honeymoons, heritage and heartbreak… What does Balmoral mean to King Charles?

