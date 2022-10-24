Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man missing from Aberdeen is believed to have travelled by bus to Ballater.

Police are trying to trace James Duncan, who was last seen in the city centre on October 18 between 12.15pm and 5pm.

It is believed he took the 201 bus to Ballater, which left at 5.05pm.

He then got off the bus at Ballater at around 7pm and was seen in the Bridge Street area of the town at around 1.20am on October 19.

‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for James’

Mr Duncan is described as being around 6ft, with short black hair and brown eyes and when last seen he was wearing a dark outdoor jacket with a hood, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Sergeant Jane Forsyth said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for James and urging anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“In particular, we are asking people in and around Ballater to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case James has sought shelter.

“Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with our enquiries to trace James is also asked to make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3558 of Friday, October 21, 2022.