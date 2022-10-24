Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

By Chris Cromar
October 24, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 6:00 pm
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.

A man missing from Aberdeen is believed to have travelled by bus to Ballater.

Police are trying to trace James Duncan, who was last seen in the city centre on October 18 between 12.15pm and 5pm.

It is believed he took the 201 bus to Ballater, which left at 5.05pm.

He then got off the bus at Ballater at around 7pm and was seen in the Bridge Street area of the town at around 1.20am on October 19.

CCTV footage shows James Duncan in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for James’

Mr Duncan is described as being around 6ft, with short black hair and brown eyes and when last seen he was wearing a dark outdoor jacket with a hood, light blue jeans and black shoes.

❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️Hello All – ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ This is James He is down as missing person unfortunately the pic…

Posted by Street Friends, A Helping Hand for those in Need. Aberdeen on Sunday, 23 October 2022

Sergeant Jane Forsyth said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for James and urging anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“In particular, we are asking people in and around Ballater to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case James has sought shelter.

“Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with our enquiries to trace James is also asked to make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3558 of Friday, October 21, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Anne Tunstall of Newtonhill was a councillor on three local authorities
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire flag competition judges pick designs from 'record-breaking' number of entries
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a 'serious risk to any…
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Streets in Banchory's eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh charity sets up warm bank to help locals this winter

Most Read

1
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
Childhood, busses and energy prices
Readers' letters: Let children enjoy childhood, unreliable city centre buses and energy prices
Clydesdales P&J Live
Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show
James Duncan was last seen in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson.
Simec Atlantic Energy sells majority stake in its tidal engineering division

Editor's Picks

Most Commented