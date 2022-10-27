Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises more than £2,300 for 999 heroes who got him ‘home to his girls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises more than £2,300 for 999 heroes who got him ‘home to his girls’

By Lottie Hood
October 27, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 11:54 am
From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.

An Aberdeen dad who got trapped by an overturned forklift has thanked the ambulance crew who saved his life.

Matt Kinghorn said he will be “forever grateful” to the staff who helped him after the accident on Abbey Road in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on February 3 at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory in the Torry area of the city.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson worked to keep Mr Kinghorn calm and assessed him before he was freed by firefighters.

Matt Kinghorn with his family. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service Press

Brought me ‘home to my girls’

He was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, and has now made a full recovery.

An avid writer of poetry and also writer of a children’s story, he has been raising money for the Scottish Ambulance Service through his poetry readings.

He also recently met Mr Pettitt and Mr Richardson to thank them personally, and said it was wonderful to meet the two “real life heroes”.

“I was so very lucky and glad that the Scottish Ambulance Service arrived on the scene to save me and safeguard my passage to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary,” the 40-year-old said.

“I’m forever grateful to the guys for making the time to meet me. They were so very lovely and incredibly humble about saving me.

“It was a joy to chat and to learn that they love doing what they do and I will always be thankful for that.

“They are a couple of real life heroes that got me home to my girls. I will continue to think of them every day.”

Matt Kinghorn has made a full recovery following the incident on Abbey Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

£2,300 raised for emergency services

Mr Kinghorn held poetry show, 9…9… Lines in venues across Aberdeen of expressing his appreciation, and has donated over £800 to SAS’s endowment fund.

“I felt I had to do something to help in return,” Mr Kinghorn added.

“I decided to put on some live poetry shows in the city and shire to help raise funds for the people that helped me so, The NHS, The Fire Brigade and of course the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“After nine shows over nine days at 9am I have managed to raise £2,359, which I’m splitting between the three services.”

Mr Richardson said he and other staff were grateful for what Mr Kinghorn was doing.

He said: “It was great to meet Matt in person as we don’t often find out what happens to our patients.

“I think it was also very cathartic for him to meet us. We are very thankful for the funds he has raised, as well as the fantastic poem he presented us with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cruden Bay
How a Cruden Bay farmer's wife welcomed enemy submariners with a cuppa in 1945
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; William Milton.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of 'black drug dealers'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Case thrown out over woman accused of offering 'sexual activity' to young boy
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Post Thumbnail
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
James IV - Queen Of The Fight sets out to thrill audiences at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic
REVIEW: James IV - Queen Of The Fight is crowning glory at His Majesty's…
Trees which were damaged by Storm Arwen on Scolty Hill, left, have been repurposed in a habitat restoration project, right. Images: Forestry and Land Scotland/ Dee Catchment Partnership.
Storm Arwen-damaged Scolty Hill trees find new life in river restoration project
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled - again
Paul O’Connor is the manager of the Inchgarth Community Centre. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Garthdee finally raising the roof on 'leaky' Inchgarth Community Centre

Most Read

1
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
9
Post Thumbnail
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram
Nikki Leys, owner of The Liberty Kitchen, is loving running her dream cafe at Greyhope Bay. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
The Liberty Kitchen: What dreams are made of
Orkney cruise
Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Racial bias can develop earlier than you might expect (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about…
Melt in the mouth: Former nurse Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory, a retired air ambulance pilot, are celebrating the sweet success of their Alford based chocolate making business. Photos by Chris Sumner DC Thomson.
Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans
Aberdeen Women return to Pittodrie on Sunday (Image: Shutterstock/ DCT Design)
Everything you need to know ahead of Aberdeen Women's return to Pittodrie on Sunday
L-R Connor Cruden and Garry Cowie. Supplied by Blueprint media
Turriff plumber hoping to flush out the competition and be crowned world champion at…
Go back to basics with cheap costumes this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
Strapped for cash this Halloween? From one parent to another, here's some quick and…
Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are the proud owners of the newly opened Gumblossom Bakeshop. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bakes galore at brand new Gumblossom Bakeshop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented