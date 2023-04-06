Temporary traffic restrictions on Union Street due to investigative works by Aberdeen City Council

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investigative works connected with Union Street improvements in Aberdeen are to get underway next week.

Aberdeen City Council has announced temporary traffic restrictions along Union Street as part of the City Centre Masterplan.

Four trial holes will be made in the road and pavement to check what services and ducts are underneath the surface.

This is before work is due to start early next year improving Union Street with a new streetscape.

Beginning on Monday, April 10, the work is slated to take two weeks to complete with public transport and emergency services still allowed access through the city centre.

Union Street bus stops could be moved during works

To keep workers safe traffic and pedestrian management will be in place on the northbound carriageway from Union Bridge to the St Nicolas Kirk churchyard entrance.

Work will include lifting slabs of pavement to drill two holes on the north side on Tuesday, April 11, with the area being backfilled and completed by Thursday, April 13.

Workers will then do the same on the north side of the road before backfilling it by Tuesday, April 18.

From Tuesday, April 18, workers will switch to the southbound lane, including the same traffic restrictions, with a completion date of Tuesday, April 25.

Due to the lifting of sections of pavements, bus passengers should check digital screens if their bus is being diverted to a temporary stop.