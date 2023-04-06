Live post-mortem show to return to Aberdeen later this year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Audiences will have the chance to watch a murder being solved, as a live and interactive post-mortem show returns to Aberdeen later this year.

Inspired by the killings of Fraserburgh-born Dennis Nilsen and US serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, people will have the chance to experience the work of the post-mortem and forensic processes.

This will be used to look at the cause of death and identity of the victims, as well as to piece together the actions of a fictional serial killer called Jack Brewer from Finchley, north London.

In total, the show examines the killings of 23 people who have been brutally murdered or dismembered by Brewer.

It will expose the anatomy of the human body and will be immersed in a forensic plot full of fast-paced twists and turns.

Experts in attendance

During the event, experts, including human anatomist Sam Piri, will dissect real organ specimens, observe and learn the science of forensics and pathology used when a suspect tries to dismember, degrade, cook and even consume their victims.

This year’s event in Aberdeen will take place at a venue yet to be confirmed on Saturday, September 30 between 1-4pm and 5-8pm, as well as on Sunday, October 1 between 9am-12pm, 1-4pm and 5-8pm respectively.

Last year’s event was held at the Village Hotel in Kingswells.