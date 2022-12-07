Name change sealed for once controversial Draft Project and new activities lined up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Name change sealed for once controversial Draft Project and new activities lined up

By Alastair Gossip
December 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Motif has been trading in the former Draft Project premises in Aberdeen since July. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
Motif has been trading in the former Draft Project premises in Aberdeen since July. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

An Aberdeen beer tent, which gained infamy during the Covid pandemic, has sealed a name change with licensing bosses.

The Draft Project, run by PB Devco, hit the headlines when jubilant football fans were filmed shouting and hugging during the period bars were under stricter trading restrictions.

Last year licensing chiefs signed off on the semi-permanent marquee being classed as an indoor structure.

At the same time, they accepted an official name change of the venue as the Howff Garden.

Next door Union Street pub, the Howff, increased its capacity five-fold when it swallowed up the beer tent as part of its licence.

Aberdeen’s Draft Project has new name: Motif

But yesterday PB Devco gained permission to trade under yet another name, Motif.

The approval comes almost five months after the tent opened its doors under the new moniker.

The Union Street entrance to Motif in Aberdeen, next door to the Howff. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
The Union Street entrance to Motif in Aberdeen, next door to the Howff and the front of the former Bruce Millers. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

PB Devco has rebranded the venue, set in the footprint of the former Bruce Millers music shop, as a “shabby chic urban oasis, inspired by Budapest’s ruin bars“.

The firm’s solicitor David Scott described the latest move as “mainly a tidy up exercise” when in front of the Aberdeen licensing board on Tuesday.

On top of the name change, new activities have been permitted at the Langstane Place bar.

Dancing, theatre, film viewings, gaming and indoor and outdoor sports have been added to its offering.

Motif ‘not going to become an indoor disco’

Mr Scott, of Ledingham Chalmers, was quick to allay concerns about noise raised by Aberdeen City Centre Community Council.

He told the board: “There is not an intention to add a dance floor, it will not be a core activity.

“This is not going to become an indoor disco or anything like that.

“It is reflecting some of the activities which might take place at Motif.

“They have occasionally decided to have jazz afternoon, and it is possible people dance a little to that.

“It is allowing for that to happen and not be in breach of the licence.”

New games on offer before licensing chiefs signed off

Live sport is already back on the TVs in Motif, after Draft Project was previously barred from showing big games in light of the rowdy football scenes in November 2020.

That same night, Paul Clarkson – whose family own PB Devco – was arrested for dealing cocaine at the venue.

The main entrance to Motif is in Langstane Place, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
The main entrance to Motif is in Langstane Place, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Instead, the sporting events now allowed to take place within the venue include pool, foosball and even cornhole – the popular North American lawn game.

“That is throwing beanbags into a board, sliding it into a hole,” Mr Scott clarified.

“We are not talking about anything significantly noisy or boisterous.”

What is cornhole, you ask? The game may not be boisterous, but this American Cornhole League crowd certainly were…

Some activities have already been on offer at Motif, before they were allowed by Aberdeen licensing board.

Council licensing solicitor Sandy Munro confirmed the application had come in after licensing staff had witnessed unexpected activity at the premises.

He said: “My understanding is this is largely to make the licence correspond with the actual operation on the ground.

“It is following a visit from the licensing standards officers.”

Mr Scott said PB Devco had “invested heavily” in Motif and didn’t want to “take any risks”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented