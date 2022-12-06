The tiny Highland jiu-jitsu champion, 11, who wants to inspire other girls into the sport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young girl from the Black Isle is making an impression on the mixed martial arts world after becoming a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion at just 11 years old.

Niamh Ross, from North Kessock, is the current elite world champion after earning the gold medal in Wolverhampton.

She trains at the Highland Martial Arts (HMAC) centre in Inverness under the tutelage of former mixed martial arts world champion Ross Houston.

For such a young competitor, she packs a mighty punch and is also trained in wrestling and Muay Thai.

Speaking about her journey, her father Ally Ross said: “During lockdown, she started watching jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts on TV and decided it was something she wanted to try.

“We took her to HMAC and from her first class, she fell in love with it. It is really disciplined, and for Niamh it gives her goals and something to work towards.

“If she doesn’t get something right the first time, then she’ll continue to work hard at it and she is having success in what is a male-dominated sport.

“She is really keen to show it’s not just a sport for males and that females can take part as well.”

Training alongside some of the best fighters has taught Niamh about discipline, determination and focus.

While people may see jiu-jitsu as a brutal sport, Mr Ross says that it is known as the “gentle art” and is more of a mental fight using manipulation to disarm opponents.

He compared it to a game of chess with the human body, thinking about each move carefully to win.

VIP treatment in Singapore

She has now been recognised for her skill and talent by the biggest Martial Arts promotion in the world, One Championship.

Organisers flew the 11-year-old out to Singapore to watch two major fight events and she was the VIP guest of the chief executive, Yodchatri Sityodtong.

During her trip she met some of her fighting heroes including Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jimungnon, MMA world champion Aung La N Sang, and grappling world champion Danielle Kelly.

Following the footsteps of her idols in the gym, Niamh is not shy about taking on opponents four times her size, including her coaches.

She has proven to be a tough and formidable fighter when training and in competition.

Mr Ross added: “She is not afraid at all to get involved and to mix it up with the men and boys in the class.”

HMAC coach Phil Haworth said: “Once in a blue moon, a student walks into your class that turns what you thought was possible on its head. Her progression over such a short period of time was truly remarkable.”

The future looks bright for Niamh Ross as she works to build herself up to become a top fighter in her age and weight, training 18 hours a week at her gym.

Mr Ross says his daughter hopes to inspire other young girls and is driven by her passion and love for jiu-jitsu.

“It keeps her focused and driven and it’s really amazing to see a young girl doing what Niamh is doing right now, and wants to inspire others whether adults or kids to take up jiu-jitsu.”