The tiny Highland jiu-jitsu champion, 11, who wants to inspire other girls into the sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

The tiny Highland jiu-jitsu champion, 11, who wants to inspire other girls into the sport

By Ross Hempseed
December 6, 2022, 5:49 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 9:53 pm
L-R: Regg Hingston, Ross Houston, Niamh Ross, Phil Haworth, John Farrelly from the HMAC in Inverness. Image: Ally Ross.
L-R: Regg Hingston, Ross Houston, Niamh Ross, Phil Haworth, John Farrelly from the HMAC in Inverness. Image: Ally Ross.

A young girl from the Black Isle is making an impression on the mixed martial arts world after becoming a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion at just 11 years old.

Niamh Ross, from North Kessock, is the current elite world champion after earning the gold medal in Wolverhampton.

She trains at the Highland Martial Arts (HMAC) centre in Inverness under the tutelage of former mixed martial arts world champion Ross Houston.

For such a young competitor, she packs a mighty punch and is also trained in wrestling and Muay Thai.

Speaking about her journey, her father Ally Ross said: “During lockdown, she started watching jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts on TV and decided it was something she wanted to try.

Niamh with the One Championship fight belt during her trip to Singapore. Image: Ally Ross.

“We took her to HMAC and from her first class, she fell in love with it. It is really disciplined, and for Niamh it gives her goals and something to work towards.

“If she doesn’t get something right the first time, then she’ll continue to work hard at it and she is having success in what is a male-dominated sport.

“She is really keen to show it’s not just a sport for males and that females can take part as well.”

Training alongside some of the best fighters has taught Niamh about discipline, determination and focus.

While people may see jiu-jitsu as a brutal sport, Mr Ross says that it is known as the “gentle art” and is more of a mental fight using manipulation to disarm opponents.

He compared it to a game of chess with the human body, thinking about each move carefully to win.

VIP treatment in Singapore

She has now been recognised for her skill and talent by the biggest Martial Arts promotion in the world, One Championship.

Organisers flew the 11-year-old out to Singapore to watch two major fight events and she was the VIP guest of the chief executive, Yodchatri Sityodtong.

During her trip she met some of her fighting heroes including Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jimungnon, MMA world champion Aung La N Sang, and grappling world champion Danielle Kelly.

Following the footsteps of her idols in the gym, Niamh is not shy about taking on opponents four times her size, including her coaches.

She has proven to be a tough and formidable fighter when training and in competition.

Mr Ross added: “She is not afraid at all to get involved and to mix it up with the men and boys in the class.”

Niamh Ross, 11, is not afraid to take on former MMA champion Ross Houston. Image: Ally Ross.

HMAC coach Phil Haworth said: “Once in a blue moon, a student walks into your class that turns what you thought was possible on its head. Her progression over such a short period of time was truly remarkable.”

The future looks bright for Niamh Ross as she works to build herself up to become a top fighter in her age and weight, training 18 hours a week at her gym.

Mr Ross says his daughter hopes to inspire other young girls and is driven by her passion and love for jiu-jitsu.

“It keeps her focused and driven and it’s really amazing to see a young girl doing what Niamh is doing right now, and wants to inspire others whether adults or kids to take up jiu-jitsu.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Eden Court reopened in 2008 following a £25million refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Donald Armstrong has received a BEM for services to music and the community in Dingwall. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented