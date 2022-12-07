Labour calls for action to ensure Aberdeen council houses will be built

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour councillors have asked for action to be taken to ensure construction will start again on more than 300 council homes in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council has temporarily stopped building work at its Craighill and Kincorth sites due to rising building costs.

The decision means work has paused on 212 new houses at the former Kincorth Academy site as well as a further 99 at Craighill.

But it is not currently known when work will start up again.

Work paused following review of projects

At a meeting of the capital programme committee in June, council chiefs were asked to review the planned delivery of housing projects.

Officers were specifically requested to look into the sites at Craighill, Kincorth, Tillydrone and Kaimhill.

An update was given to the finance and resources committee earlier today.

Members were told that tender costs for all four sites had been provided and it was decided to continue works on the Tillydrone and Kaimhill sites and halt the other two.

What happened at the meeting?

Labour councillor Ross Grant said it was “really good news” that work will continue on the Tillydrone and Kaimhill sites.

But he wanted reassurance that construction would pick up again on the suspended developments.

Chief capital officer John Wilson informed him that officers will continue to monitor the market and work would start up at a later date.

Mr Wilson also said that there was an option to phase delivery at Kincorth and Craighill but updates would be given at future meetings.

Councillor Grant believed it was worth looking at phasing and moved an amendment to pause work on all four sites to look at the best way forward to deliver them all.

He also pressed for an implementation plan to be brought back to committee.

But his amendment was not backed by the committee.

People will ‘languish’ on council waiting lists

Speaking after the meeting Mr Grant, said: “It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to refuse our suggestion to produce a plan which would set out the best way to proceed in progressing the projects.

“Ultimately, with over 300 homes not being built, it is people including families and people with accessibility requirements among others who will languish longer on council waiting lists because we aren’t looking at every possible way to re-start work sooner.”