Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We should be skiing by Christmas’: Snow is on its way but will it be the right snow?

By Louise Glen
December 7, 2022, 6:24 pm
Image: Shutterstock.
Image: Shutterstock.

After several years where skiers have had a difficult time getting onto Scotland’s mountainsides it is hoped this skiing season might be different.

Due to the Covid pandemic or lack of snow on Scotland’s mountains, skiing around the region on natural snow has at times been difficult.

But with poor weather about to hit the mountains in parts of Scotland we asked the five outdoor ski slopes in the region what was expected this year.

The fortunes of the snow season

Many of the mountain resort staff will tell you that the best time of the year for skiing in Scotland is between February and early May – but an early season in December would turn around the fortunes of the industry.

A skier on the slopes at Nevis Range.
A skier on the slopes at Nevis Range.

With rising costs on the slopes, the £21million business of the 2016 season may seem like a distant dream for many mountain sports owners.

A few slopes are all set to open this week, and into the weekend. While some might not have enough snow for the experienced skier, they are offering sledging or skiing on man-made snow or beginners routes.

Maybe this is the perfect year to learn to ski. 

Nevis Range

With the gondolas open, the folks at Nevis Range, near Fort William are just waiting for the snow to appear to get the season underway.

Chris O’Brien, managing director of Nevis Range, said: “We are open it just depends on snow for the skiing. We are reopening the gondola on December 17.

“Last year we did not get going until February, we were open before that with artificial snow, but it was good when it finally arrived.

“For us, there is very good weather forecast, so we are really hopeful of getting the slopes opened with natural snow.”

Glencoe Mountain

Glencoe Mountain Resort said the snow that is about to fall on the Scottish mountains is unlikely to bring them snow this week.

Sledging will open tomorrow, with some big groups in to enjoy the mountain, and the beginners slope is open – all thanks to artificial snow.

Glencoe Mountain Resort. Photo: Steve McKenna

Weather watcher in chief Andy Meldrum, the resorts managing director, said he was glad it was cold, but there was no enough snow just yet.

He said: “The forecast is dreadful for us at the minute, the snow all falls on the mountains in other parts of Scotland at Lect and Glenshee but not here, yet.

“We need storms to roll in off the Atlantic to meet moisture in the air and turn to snow. When we get the snow we need, no one really knows it has been snowing.

“The good news is that the weather is very likely to turn back to a westerly in the next few weeks and we should be skiing on all our slopes just before, or just after Christmas.”

He continued: “In the meantime, we are open and the weather is perfect. it looks amazing. Freezing cold, no wind. Glorious views. ”

The Lecht Ski Centre

It is beginning to look a lot like winter at the Lecht.

A spokesman at the ski slope, situated on the A939 near Cockbridge said that snow is lying but it was hoped that more would fall making the conditions at the slope perfect.

He said: “We will be open on the 23, that is a week later than last year, but just in time for Christmas.

The Lecht Ski Centre in the Cairngorms. Picture by Pieter du Pon.

“It can be quite busy over the Christmas period, and we are looking forward to having everyone back.”

Online the message for skier is one of run improving but more snow “is required”.

The spokesman continued: “Most of us in the ski industry are hoping for a good long season this year.

“The past few years have been lack lustre with a lack of snow, and then the pandemic – so we are hoping that this year will be much better.

Glenshee

The webcam at Glenshee shows that snow is starting to lie at the Ballater ski resort.

Another cold day, breezy with snow showers from the north. Still not enough snow for snowsports, but it is looking white…

Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Tuesday, 6 December 2022

 

A message on the ski slopes website reads: “We are looking to open from December 17 with man made snow on the Dink Dink, Rope Tow and plastic runs.”

On the group’s Facebook page, it read: “Another cold day, breezy with snow showers from the north.

“Still not enough snow for snowsports, but it is looking white and wintery out there.”

Cairngorms

Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

Weather permitting, from December 21, enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can take to the slopes at Cairngorm Mountain after a series of major improvement works.

Two new ‘magic carpet’ conveyor belt systems have been installed to take skiers and snowboarders up towards the beginner slopes this winter season, and will also be used for mountain biking in summer 2023.

The beginner slopes are equipped with cannons to ensure the area is evenly covered in snow.

Susan Smith, CEO of Cairngorm Mountain, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back visitors for another season of snowsports.

“We have been busy making major improvements across the resort, from the magic carpet runs, to the refurbished Ptarmigan restaurant, and the star attraction, the mountain railway.

“With all major improvement works due to be completed by early 2023, we cannot wait for visitors to enjoy the new facilities Cairngorm Mountain has to offer.”

Image: Shutterstock.
Editor's Picks

Most Commented