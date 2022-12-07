Petition calls for Huntly Conservation Area review as residents struggle to pay for home repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly residents are pleading with Aberdeenshire Council to reduce the town’s conservation area following concerns many can’t afford to make improvements to their homes.

The town’s community council submitted a petition with 109 signatures asking the local authority to reduce the protected zone.

And they also requested the review take place within the next 12 months.

Homeowners living in the area are currently being charged huge sums to carry out work to their homes such as installing new windows.

Members said that many people living in the town were not able to install more energy-efficient windows and argued that residents have no other option but to turn up their heating.

Given the cost of living crisis, this is of great concern to residents at the moment, especially in the colder months.

Buildings falling into ‘disrepair’

Any upgrade works to properties in the conservation area must follow specific planning guidelines to “preserve and enhance” the buildings and character of the zone.

Huntly residents have contacted the Community Council over the years in a bid to relax the rules around materials used in the conservation area.

The petition said there is “considerable local concern around the impact of the extensive conservation zone on properties outwith the immediate town centre”.

It went on to say that there were “disproportionate costs to property owners to make home improvements due to the requirements of it”.

It said as a result of the planning rules in the area, more properties were “falling into disrepair and poor condition”.

What is a conservation area?

Huntly Conservation Area has not been reviewed since 2013.

The Huntly conservation area features a mixture of 18th and 19th century buildings.

It includes The Square and a number of surrounding streets including Gordon Street, Deveron Street and Duke Street.

Further debate needed on conservation area issues

The petition was considered by the Marr area committee on Tuesday.

Members asked for officers to bring back a report on the matter which is hoped will go before the committee at their next meeting in January.

