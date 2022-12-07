Shinty: Russell Jones steps down as Kingussie president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Russell Jones steps down as Kingussie president

By Danny Law
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Russell Jones has spent 12 years as Kingussie president.
Russell Jones has spent 12 years as Kingussie president.

Russell Jones is stepping down after 12 years as president of Kingussie, who hope to appoint a new team manager next week.

The Grand Slam side have appointed former goalkeeper Craig Dawson as their second team manager for next season.

Dawson, Camanachd Cup winning keeper in 2014, was assistant to Iain Borthwick this year – with Borthwick one of the names in the frame to be involved in the first team setup.

Record goalscorer Ronald Ross, who is employed by the Camanachd Association, is understood to be the choice of club officials if he was to be available.

Kingussie’s AGM has elected a new committee which will hold discussions with a view to an early appointment of a successor to John Gibson, whose ended his seven-year reign after the Red and Blues won the Mowi Premiership.

Jones, who has been a livewire at the helm of the club, won election to Highland Council in May, which has led to his resignation as president.

Shinty: Willie MacRae appointed new Kinlochshiel boss

“I’ll still be involved at The Dell, but I’m now heading up the council’s area committee so my time is limited,” said Jones.

“The new club committee are closing in on appointing a first team manager who will then be tasked with nominating a captain to take over from Savio Genini.

“A new president and vice-president will follow.”

Neighbours Newtonmore will hold their AGM next week and the three-man management team of Norman Macarthur, Evan Cheyne and David Cheyne have indicated they are willing to continue.

The trio succeeded Orston Gardner this year and, in a rebuilding phase, steered the Eilean outfit to third place in the Premiership, with young players such as Brodie MacBean breaking through.

