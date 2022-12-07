Shinty: Russell Jones steps down as Kingussie president

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell Jones is stepping down after 12 years as president of Kingussie, who hope to appoint a new team manager next week.

The Grand Slam side have appointed former goalkeeper Craig Dawson as their second team manager for next season.

Dawson, Camanachd Cup winning keeper in 2014, was assistant to Iain Borthwick this year – with Borthwick one of the names in the frame to be involved in the first team setup.

Record goalscorer Ronald Ross, who is employed by the Camanachd Association, is understood to be the choice of club officials if he was to be available.

Kingussie’s AGM has elected a new committee which will hold discussions with a view to an early appointment of a successor to John Gibson, whose ended his seven-year reign after the Red and Blues won the Mowi Premiership.

Jones, who has been a livewire at the helm of the club, won election to Highland Council in May, which has led to his resignation as president.

“I’ll still be involved at The Dell, but I’m now heading up the council’s area committee so my time is limited,” said Jones.

“The new club committee are closing in on appointing a first team manager who will then be tasked with nominating a captain to take over from Savio Genini.

“A new president and vice-president will follow.”

Neighbours Newtonmore will hold their AGM next week and the three-man management team of Norman Macarthur, Evan Cheyne and David Cheyne have indicated they are willing to continue.

The trio succeeded Orston Gardner this year and, in a rebuilding phase, steered the Eilean outfit to third place in the Premiership, with young players such as Brodie MacBean breaking through.