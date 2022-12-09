Wintry weather sweeps A96 as cold temperatures and snow and ice warnings continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wintry weather sweeps A96 as cold temperatures and snow and ice warnings continue

By Lauren Taylor
December 9, 2022, 7:22 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 8:08 pm
Drone footage of Cults. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Drone footage of Cults. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

People across northern Scotland are being told to expect a “severe frost” as snow continues falling for a second day.

As cold Arctic air continues to sweep across the UK, the yellow warning issued by the Met Office remains in place.

The warning for the north and north-east was initially due to end today, but was extended after forecasters warned of more cold temperatures across the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said a “plunge of Arctic air” has brought cold temperatures to the UK.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland he said: “There’s no real strong signals that it will warm up until at least the end of next week.

“Ice will certainly be a problem for places where we’ve seen wintry showers over recent days, severe frosts really. Driving to work you’re going to need to de-ice your car for the next week, most likely on most mornings.

“There will be snow in some places as well.”

A few more from around Carrbridge this morning.

Posted by Highland & Islands Weather on Friday, 9 December 2022

Mr Morgan said further snow is expected in the Highland and Grampian area, but there will be some snow in lower-level areas. However, he anticipates light winds throughout the week which could bring temperatures even lower or even freezing fog.

Having started on Wednesday at midnight, the warning is expected to until Sunday afternoon – making it the longest continuous weather warning the Met Office has ever issued.

Lucie Mather, 4, with her snow princess Twinkle Toes at her home in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Multiple schools across Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray were closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Community Offroad Transport Action Group (Cotag) was also requested to mobilise in the Grampian area yesterday and remains on standby today.

Dunnottar Castle in the snow. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Travel disruption

Drivers heading along the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road have been warned of heavy snowfall between Bainshole and Keith.

At 5pm, the A96 at Glens of Foundland was heavily congested due to snow falling on the road.

Earlier today, it was understood a car left the road on the B993 Kemnay to Monymusk road near Bridgefoot Farm due to black ice.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.10am on Friday, December 9, police were called to the B993 between Monymusk and Kemnay, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.”

There were also reports of a car on its side, blocking the B9105 between Turriff and Crudie.

A police spokesman said the road is now cleared: “Around 8.15am on Friday, December 9, police were called to the B9105 between Fintry and Turriff, following a one-vehicle crash. The road was cleared by around 9.20am.”

The Cairn O’Mount snow gate, situated at the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn was closed on Thursday and still is.

The A939 at Corgarff towards the Lecht Ski Centre also remains closed.

Stagecoach has warned a number of services across the north and north-east are still being cancelled and delayed due to the weather.

ScotRail services have mostly returned to normal after earlier delays and disruptions, but they are still subject to cancellation at short notice.

Traffic Scotland is urging people to take care on the roads after reporting flurries of snow across the country.

Gritters

Road surface temperatures dropped to around -3C overnight in some areas.

In Aberdeen, gritters have been tasked to the main routes and will continue to go out throughout the day then start at 4am on Saturday morning.

Aberdeen City Council has started gritting secondary routes too, including those near sheltered housing and social work properties. They are also gritting near schools where possible, cemeteries and crematoria, shopping centres, and parks and gardens.

We are aware pavements and some roads are very icy this morning – we are gritting both but cannot be everywhere at…

Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Friday, 9 December 2022

While a lot of pavements were gritted on Thursday evening, Aberdeen City Council has warned many will have melted and frozen over again during the night.

Pavements in the following areas of Aberdeen are currently being gritted: city centre, Airyhall/Craigiebuckler, Peterculter, Bucksburn, Cornhill, Cults, Midstocket, Stoneywood , Dyce, Garthdee, Mastrick, Northfield and Torry.

However, the council has said they “cannot be everywhere at once” and has encouraged those who are able to use salt from community salt bins for their streets and roads.

A gritter spreading on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Earlier this morning, rain showers washed away the salt and then colder road surface temperatures froze the city’s streets.

The local authority is also warning residents that pavements and roads are likely to be very slippery tomorrow morning due to more sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Gritters are also heading out across Aberdeenshire as road surface temperatures fall below zero.

This article will be updated with the latest weather alerts throughout the day.

