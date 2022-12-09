IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday, December 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday, December 9

By Michelle Henderson
December 9, 2022, 7:39 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 8:57 am
Schools in the north and north-east have been badly affected by heavy snowfall overnight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Schools in the north and north-east have been badly affected by heavy snowfall overnight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Several schools across the north and north-east will be closed today due to the adverse weather.

Several schools in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been badly hit by heavy snowfall, causing delays to the start of lessons or the closure of school buildings.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place across northern Scotland as forecasters warn of more freezing temperatures in the coming days.

The Met Office warning will remain in place until Sunday.

Lucie Mather, 4, from Stonehaven with her snow princess. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Here is a list of schools that are closed today, December 9, due to the bad weather:

Highlands

  • Gairloch Primary: Partially closed (no school transport)
  • Gairloch Primary Nursery: Partially closed (no school transport)
  • Poolewe Primary
  • Poolewe Primary Nursery
  • Rosehall Primary

Moray

  • Craigellachie Primary School
  • Speyside High School
  • Aberlour Primary School
  • Mortlach Primary School
  • Knockando Primary School

Aberdeenshire

  • Aboyne Primary Nursery
  • Hatton Fintray School – Delayed opening until 10am
  • Largue School
  • Minlaw School – Delayed opening until 9.30am
  • St Andrew’s School – Delayed opening until 10am
  • Westhill Academy – Delayed opening until 10am

