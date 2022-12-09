IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday, December 9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several schools across the north and north-east will be closed today due to the adverse weather.

Several schools in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been badly hit by heavy snowfall, causing delays to the start of lessons or the closure of school buildings.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place across northern Scotland as forecasters warn of more freezing temperatures in the coming days.

The Met Office warning will remain in place until Sunday.

Here is a list of schools that are closed today, December 9, due to the bad weather:

Highlands

Gairloch Primary: Partially closed (no school transport)

Gairloch Primary Nursery: Partially closed (no school transport)

Poolewe Primary

Poolewe Primary Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Moray

Craigellachie Primary School

Speyside High School

Aberlour Primary School

Mortlach Primary School

Knockando Primary School

Aberdeenshire

Aboyne Primary Nursery

Hatton Fintray School – Delayed opening until 10am

Largue School

Minlaw School – Delayed opening until 9.30am

St Andrew’s School – Delayed opening until 10am

Westhill Academy – Delayed opening until 10am