IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday, December 9

Several schools across the north and north-east will be closed today due to the adverse weather.
Several schools in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been badly hit by heavy snowfall, causing delays to the start of lessons or the closure of school buildings.
A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place across northern Scotland as forecasters warn of more freezing temperatures in the coming days.
The Met Office warning will remain in place until Sunday.
Here is a list of schools that are closed today, December 9, due to the bad weather:
Highlands
- Gairloch Primary: Partially closed (no school transport)
- Gairloch Primary Nursery: Partially closed (no school transport)
- Poolewe Primary
- Poolewe Primary Nursery
- Rosehall Primary
Moray
- Craigellachie Primary School
- Speyside High School
- Aberlour Primary School
- Mortlach Primary School
- Knockando Primary School
Aberdeenshire
- Aboyne Primary Nursery
- Hatton Fintray School – Delayed opening until 10am
- Largue School
- Minlaw School – Delayed opening until 9.30am
- St Andrew’s School – Delayed opening until 10am
- Westhill Academy – Delayed opening until 10am