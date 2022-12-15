IN FULL: Bin collections and recycling centre opening times over the festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: Bin collections and recycling centre opening times over the festive period

By Lottie Hood
December 15, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 2:56 pm
Mountains of waste are common in households at Christmas. Image: Shutterstock
Mountains of waste are common in households at Christmas. Image: Shutterstock

With the exchanging of gifts comes a certain amount of excess packaging and waste, which quickly fills every home’s wheelie bins.

Once the presents have been opened and bins are overflowing with crumpled wrapping paper this Christmas, the question becomes what to do with the rubbish.

Here at The Press and Journal, we have got you covered with an updated list of recycling centre opening times and the varied bin collections taking place over the festive period.

Highland Council has already urged residents to try and cut down on waste and “consume responsibly” over the Christmas period.

Highland residents are being warned to “consume responsibly”. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

This has been reiterated by Aberdeenshire Council who has warned probable disruption in some parts of the Shire could result in late bin collections.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Our hard-working household waste collection teams are focused on continuing to provide a great service over the festive period but there may be disruption in some areas, which could result in bins not being collected on certain days.

“We know that the festive period can lead to extra waste, and we would encourage everyone to continue recycling as much as possible.

“That includes making good use of your green caddy for all food waste. Remember, peelings and bones can go into food waste too.

“If you find yourself accumulating additional recycling and waste items, please remember you can dispose of additional recycling or landfill waste at a household recycling centre.”

To help, we have compiled a handy wrap-up of all the Christmas opening times for recycling centres and bin collections. 

Aberdeenshire

Portlethen and Laurencekirk recycling centres will be closed an extra two days over the festive period. Image: Darrell Benns.

Household waste and recycling collections due on Tuesday December 27, and January 3 will be collected as usual.

  • Bin collections due on Boxing Day will be moved to Friday December 30.
  • Bin collections due on Monday January 2 will be moved to Friday January 6.

If a collection is missed due to disruption, residents are being urged to wait until the next collection rather than putting recyclable materials in black bags.

  • Recycling centres will close at 3.30pm on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay.
  • Recycling centres will be shut Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2.

Portlethen and Laurencekirk recycling centres will also be shut on Tuesday December 27 and Tuesday January 3.

More information can be found on the council website or downloading the MyAberdeenshire app.

Aberdeen

There will be no mixed recycling collections on Monday, December 26 and Monday January 2. However, general waste and brown bin collections will continue to operate as normal.

Aberdeen City Council posted on their website that Bucksburn, Hazlehead and Bridge of Don recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and January 1, but will otherwise operate as usual. Tullos recycling centre remains closed.

A spokeswoman for the local authority added: “Real Christmas trees will be collected for recycling after Christmas on the residents’ usual brown bin day between January 9 and 20.”

Highlands

Bin collections in Sutherland and Skye that are scheduled for Monday January 2 will instead be collected on Saturday December 31.

There will be no household waste collections on Monday January 2, in all other areas.

Affected households are advised to put their bin out on January 3 and it will be collected between January 3 and 6.

Moray

Across Moray, any collections for green and recycling bins on Monday December 26, and Monday January 2 have been revised.

  • Collections in Clochan and Fife Keith due to take place on Monday December 26, will be moved to Tuesday December 27.
  • Lossiemouth and Forres will be rescheduled for Wednesday December 28 and Friday December 30 respectively.
  • Other bins due to be collected on Monday January 2, in Portknockie, Buckie, Tomintoul, Alves, Roseisle and Elgin have been rescheduled for later on in the week.
  • No brown bin collections from Boxing Day for two weeks.
Recycling your Christmas tree is important for the environment
Real Christmas trees can be left by brown bins on January 9. Image: Shutterstock.

Real Christmas trees can be left alongside brown bins when collections resume on Monday January 9. They will be uplifted regardless of garden waste permits.

Any disruption to collections scheduled will be posted on the council’s service portal where a new return time and date will also be posted.

  • All recycling centres will close at 12pm on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay.
  • All recycling centres will be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2.

Western Isles

Western Isles Council said they will be operating waste and recycling collections as normal on December 26 and 27 and January 2 and 3.

Orkney

Orkney bins
Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media

Orkney Islands Council has released several timetables for waste and recycling collections over the festive period.

They have published two timetables for the mainland and south linked islands and also for the islands which can be found on their website.

The Cursiter Recycling Point will closed at 3.15pm on Friday December 23 until 8am on Wednesday January 4.

Hatston and Garson Recycling Centres and St Margaret’s Hope Recycling Point will be closed from Sunday December 25 until Tuesday December 27 and also over New Year from Sunday January 1 until January 3.

Bossack Recycling Centre will also be closed on Saturday December 24 and Saturday December 31.

They will remain open on other days as usual on other days throughout the festive period with normal operating hours resuming from Wednesday January 4. 

Shetland 

Grey lidded bin collection days due to take place between Christmas and New Year have been brought forward by one day across Shetland.

This means collections scheduled for the Tuesday December 27, will instead be picked up on Wednesday December 28.

The only exception are those scheduled for Monday December 26, which will instead take place on Wednesday December 28.

Non-recyclable rubbish due to be collected on Monday January 2, has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 3. Other collections will be collected as normal.

Gremista waste management facility will be closed at 4pm on Saturday December 24 and will remain shut until Wednesday December 28.

The facility will again close at 4pm Saturday December 31 until Tuesday January 3.

