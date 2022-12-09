Plans for new bridge between Banff and Macduff take step forward with £160,000 funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build an active travel bridge between Banff and Macduff can progress after securing £160,000 funding.

The project will move into its design phase following Aberdeenshire Council’s successful bid for Sustrans funding – choosing from four possible design options.

The new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians will cross the River Deveron at Banff and aims to improve local accessibility as well as enhancing the historic social connection between the two communities.

It is hoped it will also encourage people to use active travel more regularly, improving health and lowering emissions.

Vice-chairwoman of the infrastructure services committee, Isobel Davidson, said: “The Sustrans selection process is highly rigorous and it is terrific to see a project in the north-east of Scotland being supported in this way.

“Active travel is one of the council’s priorities and we will continue to work to make walking wheeling and cycling a safer and more attractive option for everyone in our towns and villages.”

What will the new bridge look like?

Early in 2021, the council commissioned AECOM to carry out a study to explore options for a new crossing, supported by Nestrans. The public were then given the opportunity to have their say on four proposals for the new bridge.

Option one: A cable-stayed bridge to the north of the existing Banff Bridge with a single tower support.

Option two: A structure constructed of marine timber located to the north of the existing Banff Bridge, crossing in a straight line. Multiple supports would align with the supports of the existing bridge.

Option three: A concrete structure located downstream with arches similar to those of the existing Banff Bridge, located lightly further north than options 1 and 2. This would make for a longer bridge, but a shorter overall journey for pedestrians and cyclists.

Option four: A concrete structure to the south of the existing bridge. This option has open arches, acknowledging the design of the existing structure though aesthetically looking different.

John Crawley, chairman of both the council’s infrastructure services committee and of Nestrans said: “We will now begin in-house design work for the structure which will allow us to progress the selection of a single preferred option.”