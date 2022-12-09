Love Oban: Business improvement company confirmed for five more years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Argyll business improvement district (Bid) company has been confirmed for a third term of five years.

Andrew Spence, the chief executive of Bid4Oban, also known as Love Oban, announced the decision of the businesses in the town today.

He said it was a resounding result for the town with 77% of businesses across Oban voting to continue the town’s Bid company, with an increase in returned ballots.

Over the last five years, Bid4Oban has achieved many projects to support the business in the town.

Bid will run to 2027

Christmas decorations and lights, organised by Bid4Oban were switched on in the last few weeks.

Mr Spence said: “Bid4Oban is delighted to announce that businesses across Oban have voted in favour of the town’s Bid remaining in place for a third term of five years taking them through to 2027.

“This year’s ballot saw an improved turnout with 77% of returned ballots voting in favour of Bid4Oban continuing their work.

“There was also a significant increase by rateable value of those businesses voting in favour and a significant reduction in those against.”

Full details of the vote will be published on the Argyll and Bute Council website.

Mr Spence continued: “This result recognises the importance of Bid4Oban to the town.

“The Bid has been in place for 10 years and is now one of Scotland’s longest standing business improvement districts.

“Bid4Oban has had many successes over its tenure and the vote in favour is great recognition of all the work everyone involved has done for the town of Oban during a pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“Recent events/festivals have been fantastic in the town and add to what is great about Oban.”

“We have some very challenging times ahead, however by the town working collectively we can ensure its on-going prosperity.