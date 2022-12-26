Homes plan for old Bucksburn police offices, Stonehaven Leisure Centre extension and ‘living off the land school’ at New Aberdour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Homes plan for old Bucksburn police offices, Stonehaven Leisure Centre extension and ‘living off the land school’ at New Aberdour

By Ben Hendry
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 8:31 am
These old Bucksburn police offices could be poised for a new lease of life
There are plans to turn former Bucksburn police offices into four new Aberdeen homes. Image: Mhorvan Park/DCT Media

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the north-east.

Every Monday morning, we present a selection of the most interesting projects planned across north-east communities.

And while Christmas may have been and gone, there’s still lots to unwrap in our Boxing Day instalment.

This week’s selection box of proposals features everything from a major vision for an “outdoor education centre” in New Aberdour to a historic headstone in Aberdeen needing some TLC.

First, though, we have a row brewing in Dyce over plans to tear down a guesthouse…

Neighbours fighting guesthouse demolition

Norman Hunter, the director of Aberdeen firm Affordable Kitchens and Bathrooms, has submitted proposals to knock down the guesthouse at Dalwhinnie Bed and Breakfast at 1B Skene Place in Dyce.

The guesthouse is just opposite the rear car park of the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

He wants to build a new house in its place, featuring three bedrooms and its own office on the ground floor.

But John and Sarah McCoubrey, who live nearby at 11 Station Road, are objecting.

They say the Skene Place area already has “inadequate parking”, which “greatly impedes” the use of their driveway.

They fear they “will face additional restrictions” with another house in the area.

The council could refuse the application if officers are swayed by the neighbours’ complaints. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

The couple state: “The planning application has to make further allowance for vehicle parking for the residents before I can support it.

“The area cannot take any more roadside parking as it has become a nuisance and a potential hazard to public safety.”

The building could soon be flattened. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Tomb upgrader needed in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen city centre, the council is planning to repair a historic monument in St Nicholas Kirkyard.

Rickart’s Memorial is built into the wall onto Back Wynd. It stands 14ft tall and is 320 years old.

A specialist recently carried out a survey of the stonework and compiled a lengthy report on what needs done. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

The sandstone monument was erected in 1696 by William Rickart as a tribute to his parents, George and Janet.

George Rickart, who died in 1650, was a merchant in the city and held the Lairdship of Auchnacant Farm in Foveran.

His son William was a merchant and country gentleman with no children, and on his death in 1749 he left a “considerable sum” to the city’s poor as well as an endowment for the upkeep of the tomb.

The tomb here, pictured while St Nicholas Kirkyard was dusted with snow in December. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

But now the paint is peeling and stonework crumbling, and the local authority has pencilled in a “scheme of repairs”.

Architect Georgina Allison inspected it recently.

Her report warns: “Although generally structurally sound, there are areas of missing stonework and vegetation which if left will cause further, accelerated decay.

“The intention is to put the monument into a sound condition.”

This close-up image shows the decaying stonework. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Plans to upgrade it came and went in 2019.

Speaking to us at the time, Reverend Stephen Taylor, welcomed the proposed work at the historic churchyard.

The Reverand Stephen Taylor is pictured with the Rickart’s Memorial in St Nicholas Kirkyard.

Steak venue grilled over unauthorised illuminated sign

The owners of the new Highland Coo Steak and Grill venue on Holburn Street have had their ambitions dimmed by the council.

The Highland Coo venue forms part of a granite building that dates back to 1897. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Mohammed Kioum’s retrospective application for glowing signage has been turned down by unimpressed planning chiefs.

They say it’s “inappropriate” in the conservation area – and must go.

The take-away is just along from the City of God church at 20 Holburn Street. Image: Ben Hendry’DCT Media

Final chapter in sad saga of ancient mill destroyed by fire

The owner of an Alford oatmeal mill has lodged a retrospective demolition application after most of the building had to be knocked down.

Montgarrie Mill, built around 1870 and Category A-listed, fell victim to a major blaze in April 2020.

The fire destroyed much of the property at Montgarrie Mill
Firefighters battling to get the inferno under control.

The mill was used for a range of oatmeal, known as Oatmeal of Alford, and one of the last in Scotland powered by a water wheel.

But Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has confirmed the fire destroyed “most of the structure”, with “substantial demolition” taking place in the aftermath.

The owners were left with no choice but to demolish in the wake of the fire. The water wheel can be seen in this photo. Image: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

Only the north section of the building remains intact.

HES adds: “The internal features, floor plates and the roof structure were lost as well as extensions to the east of the building.”

Fire crews damping down the mill. Image: Paul Glendell

Last year, owner John Medlock told us how “truly devastating” the fire was.

But the firm has kept going, working from other sites.

The application is needed as a formality given its historic significance, and as the demolition couldn’t be signed off through the correct channels due to the urgency of the work.

Given the destruction, the building is “no longer of special interest”, “incapable of meaningful repair” and nor would such work be “economically viable”.

Further talks with the council and heritage chiefs will be needed if Mr Medlock intends to fully clear the site.

New place to pick up second-hand cars in Peterhead

B&F Commercials, on Wilson Street in Peterhead, will soon start selling cars as well as mending them.

B&F Motors on Wilson Street. Image: Google Maps

Aberdeenshire Council has rubber-stamped the changes, meaning second-hand vehicles can now be displayed and sold from the Roanheads site.

Good news for Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Stonehaven Leisure Centre on the left here, just adjacent from the famous art deco pool. Image: Google Maps

Last week, Planning Ahead revealed £100,000 improvement plans in the pipeline for Stonehaven’s famous open-air swimming pool.

But that’s not the only facility in the town being done up.

Plans have also been lodged for a £1.4 million revamp of the leisure centre nearby on Beach Road.

An extension at the front of the building will provide room for an improved dance studio, gym and entrance areas.

This image was taken last year when the centre was a vaccination clinic.

Aberdeenshire Council told us the enlarged fitness room will be able to host more modern equipment, and said a new studio would be ideal for exercise classes.

A spokesman added: “With the sports hall being so popular, the work is very much in response to local demand.

“We expect this project to cost £1.4m.”

This image from May 2021 depicts a gloomy pandemic scene. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

‘Prescription ATMs’ coming to Aberdeen

The P&J recently revealed Andy and Lynne Porter are taking over the former Lloyds pharmacies in Westhill – and planning to install a new 24/7 pick-up kiosk.

The Pharmaself-24 machine would allow patients to “simply and securely” pick up their medicines whenever they want.

Owners Andy and Lynne Porter outside their new pharmacy. Image: Scott Baxter / DCT Media.

The move is hoped to cut down on queues that previously blighted the shopping centre store there.

The Porters have now lodged similar plans for automated prescription machines at their Holburn Street, Cove and Bridge of Don pharmacies.

Andy Porter outside his Braehead Pharmacy in Bridge of Don a few years ago. Image: Granite PR

Bucksburn police offices could become homes

How would you like to live next door to Aberdeen’s Bucksburn police station?

Bucksburn police station, just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Under new plans to turn old offices used by the force into homes, it could soon be possible.

LFL Properties wants to transform the buildings on Miltonfold Court into four houses.

The large office buildings were originally homes for police officers. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Two would have three bedrooms, while the other two would feature four.

It comes after they were put up for sale last year, with no interest in using them as offices.

Letting agents shared this video in an effort to entice buyers:

Consultants Aurora Planning explain the buildings, just off the A96, started off life as police houses, before being turned into offices in 1993.

They add: “More recently, they have become surplus to requirements as offices, and are now vacant.”

The police station can be seen here to the left of one of the buildings. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Aurora states: “Taking this into account, our client has identified an opportunity to bring these buildings back into productive use by returning them to their former residential use.”

The space at the front would be turned into a car park with 10 spaces, with access off Howes Road.

Access would be formed off Howes Road, onto this currently grassy area. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

And since it’s close to the Bucksburn “nature conservation site“, an ecological report has been prepared.

It says there is no evidence of badgers or red squirrels using the site, nor of bats roosting in the buildings.

Aurora says the buildings could offer “much-needed” homes. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Fife Arms rock repairs approved amid collapse fears

Last month, Planning Ahead reported the alarming news that Braemar’s luxury Fife Arms Hotel is “at significant risk” from a nearby crumbling riverbank.

The Fife Arms Hotel on the River Clunie. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Fearing major structural damage, owners Artfarm Ltd commissioned a study at the spot.

Specialist designer Fairhurst identified a package of measures to repair the rockface and protect the five-star landmark.

The Fife Arms Hotel was reopened after a major restoration effort, and is now one of the jewels in Royal Deeside’s crown. Image: Jim Irvine

Aberdeenshire Council has now signed off on the efforts to take place on the west bank of the River Clunie.

However, NatureScot warned of a “potential risk” to freshwater pearl muscles and Atlantic salmon.

And they have urged that the project be carried out in a manner that “minimises the risk of pollution or sediment entering the watercourse”.

As a Boxing Day bonus, this week’s Planning Ahead is not behind a paywall. Subscribe for as little as £1 to read all of our future Monday morning round-ups – and be the first to know what’s going on in the north-east!  

Emus, pigs, goats and cows could be part of new ‘living off the land’ education centre

Finally, some major plans have been formed for land outside New Aberdour…

Farmers Mr and Mrs Groom want to transform fields into a “living off the land” environmental education centre – described as being a tourist attraction in its own right too.

They also want to build a bungalow for themselves there.

New Aberdour is a quiet village near Fraserburgh.

The couple, also “experienced educators”, say the site would be “wholly self-sufficient”.

It would feature areas for livestock, chickens, vegetable plots, an orchard, a pond and solar panels.

The “education building” would serve to explain how the site operates, teaching people how they too can live more sustainably.

The area outlined in red shows where the proposed education centre would be built. Image: CMK Planning

Documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council by CMK Planning state: “The proposed education and tourist facility provides an exciting opportunity to help maintain a vibrant rural community while respecting the local character of the area.”

The animals will provide all the food, and wool for clothing and also be used for farm work.

The orchard would feature fruit and maple trees, next to the Water of Tyrie, with a beehive as well.

There would be a central growing area for vegetables, with a pig pen and chicken runs included.

Pigs like this little porker could be part of the education experience. Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

A parking area for cars and a bus would also be included.

How would ‘education centre’ work?

The “eco-school” would have a central viewing gallery and an abattoir.

There would be sessions for local schools too.

This is how the education centre would look. Image: CMK Planning

As well as offering classes and courses in living off the land, it could be hired out for private functions or other types of classes.

What animals would it have?

Planning papers indicate the menagerie would include Castlemilk Moorit Sheep, Anglo Nubian Goats, three Tamworth pigs, Dexter cows, ducks, chickens and even emus.

The business would make ends meet by selling produce such as lamb and poultry, wool, eggs, cheese and fruit and veg.

Emus like this festive creature who lives in Tongue could be kept on the site. Image: Chloe Mackay

Five year masterplan for site

Information provided to the council even details the ambitious five-year framework Mr and Mrs Groom have in mind.

In the first two years, they will embark on ground improvements and planting, dividing the paddocks, installing solar panels and building their house.

This blueprint shows how the Grooms envision their home at the site. Image: CMK Planning

In that time, they also hope to have the education centre erected, with classes running.

In addition to the other animals on the land, the pair are dalmatian breeders and aim to have a livery there.

There might not be 101 of them, but there could also be some dalmatian puppies on the site. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

The initial crops will be sewn and harvested, with the first fruit, vegetables and meat sold.

In year three, they want to add the goats and pigs to the mix, create additional classes and be 30% self-sustained.

By the fifth year, the couple plan to bring cattle onto the land, start “more comprehensive training courses” and be 50% self-sustaining.

Could badger fears cause problems?

But there’s one animal the pair don’t seem to have taken into account…

The council’s environment team say there are “several records” of badgers living on and around the fields.

Environmental experts say there could be an impact on local badgers. Image: Shutterstock

While the experts say there are unlikely to be setts there, it could be “good foraging” land for them.

They say a survey should be undertaken…

