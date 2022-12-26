Returning Ross Callachan remains in confident mood ahead of Ross County’s vital trip to Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s move back into the relegation zone has not dented Ross Callachan’s confidence ahead of Wednesday’s crucial match against Dundee United.

County’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers on Friday, coupled with Kilmarnock drawing with Motherwell, saw the Staggies drop back to 11th spot in the table.

It makes the midweek trip to Tannadice all the more important. With two points separating the sides a win for the Staggies would give them some much-needed breathing space, however, a United victory would send the Dingwall outfit bottom.

Despite his side losing their first two games since the winter break, midfielder Callachan is encouraged by the Staggies’ recent performances.

He said: “We will take confidence from Friday’s game because sometimes the score doesn’t reflect how you play.

“We put in a very strong team performance and we had individuals doing really well too.

“I think we genuinely should be going into the Dundee United game with confidence because of that.

“We more than matched one of the best teams in Scotland and if we play like that against United I’m confident we’ll win.”

Staggies set up to cause Rangers problems

County were unable to capitalise on two early chances against Rangers, through George Harmon and Owura Edwards, before John Lundstram struck the game’s decisive goal towards the end of the first half.

Callachan feels his side’s approach against the second-placed Ibrox side will stand the Staggies in good stead.

He added: “I was proud of us because we matched Rangers for long parts of the game, we were confident and good on the ball.

“You don’t usually get too much possession when you play Rangers or Celtic because they keep the ball so well.

“We set up to cause Rangers problems and I think we did that. They have good players so you need to match them up, we did that in midfield and it worked.

“You need to be on the front foot and I thought we were the better team at times.

“If you sit off a team like Rangers they will pick you off, so you have to be positive and go for it.

“I felt a result was there for us but we didn’t get it, we just couldn’t quite get there.

“It was disappointing and the fact we feel like that after a game against Rangers is a good sign.

“I have played against the Old Firm a lot in my career, sometimes you come in after a 3-0 or a 4-0 and you have to hold your hands up for not being good enough.

“That wasn’t the case on Friday.”

Midfielder back in the fold

Callachan’s substitute appearance marked his return to the side, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury since a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on October 22.

The 29-year-old is thrilled to be back involved, adding: “I was absolutely delighted to be back. I love football and I hate missing games.

“I’m a terrible spectator, I hate watching games from the sidelines.

“I support the boys, but I’m just really happy being back out there doing what I love.”