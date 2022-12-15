‘It was so unexpected’: Colleagues say dedicated Aberdeen councillor was working in days before shock death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It was so unexpected’: Colleagues say dedicated Aberdeen councillor was working in days before shock death

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
December 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:52 pm
Former Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie at the 2017 election. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Former Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie at the 2017 election. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen councillors have described their shock at the death of popular colleague Avril MacKenzie – who was attending meetings with a smile on her face just days before she died.

Wednesday’s council meeting started with members paying tribute to the late Conservative.

Avril, who represented the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward, died on Thursday December 1.

Councillor attended training session in week she died

Independent councillor Marie Boulton told the chamber that she was aware Avril had been having some health issues.

But by the time she died, Mrs Boulton thought her friend was “on the mend”.

Ms Boulton said: “On the Monday before she died we were at training together.

“She was giving me her usual smile and wave but she’d not been feeling 100%… It was such a shock when I heard of her passing.”

“It was so unexpected as I thought she was on the mend.”

Remembering her, Ms Bouton said Avril could be “quite sparky, she said it how she saw it”.

She went on to praise Avril’s dedication to her mother and her dog Loki.

 

Avril MacKenzie pictured out on a walk with her beloved dog Loki. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Lord provost David Cameron told the chamber he first met Avril at the 2017 election.

But she later told him that they had already met back in the late 1970s as he had been her lecturer when she was a hospitality student at Robert Gordon University.

Speaking of her “untimely passing”, Mr Cameron said: “I had always found her to be pleasant, fair, and a very nice person to be around.”

Members ‘still in shock’ about Avril’s passing

Conservative group leader councillor Ryan Houghton described Avril as being “kind, sincere and generous”.

Speaking of her election success in 2017 he said: “It must have been one of the proudest days of her life, she was beaming from ear to ear.”

We are saddened to announce the death our dear friend and colleague Cllr Avril MacKenzie.Avril will have been known to…

Posted by Aberdeen Conservatives on Monday, 5 December 2022

But one particular fond memory of Avril sparked up laughter in the chamber.

“She would always be offering sweets in committees, especially if someone was speaking for too long and she was getting a little bit fed up which was always warmly received,” he revealed.

Mr Houghton went on to say that some members were “still in shock” about Avril’s death as it was so sudden.

“She was up every day walking her beloved dog Loki and it really came out of the blue,” he added.

Avril missed out on council seat decade before election win

Avril’s fellow ward members also took time to share their memories of her.

Labour leader councillor Barney Crockett told the chamber that Avril first stood as a Conservative candidate back in 2007 but was an “early victim” of the electoral system.

Barney Crockett, Avril Mackenzie, Gill Al-Samarai and Neil MacGregor pictured at the 2017 election count at the AECC. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “She had received a very buoyant Conservative vote to the point it was assumed she had been elected.

“She had a very high level of first preference votes but just came short.

“But she rebounded in the community, continued to be that active and generous voice and she will be sadly missed.”

While SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai said the pair enjoyed “quite healthy debate” in community council meetings.

Avril was ‘always ready to share a joke’

Councillor Martin Greig paid tribute to Avril on behalf of the Liberal Democrats.

He said her death came as a “great shock” and offered sympathy to Avril’s family.

Mr Greig said she was “valued and trusted by all who knew her” and said she would be remembered for her “integrity, professionalism and compassion”.

Avril MacKenzie at the local elections in May. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But he said Avril was also known for her sense of humour, adding that she had a “lovely, warm smile and was always ready to share a joke”.

While Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart said her “heart sank” when she heard of Avril’s passing.

The late Aberdeen councillor’s funeral will be held next week.

You can watch the tributes for yourself here.

Click below for one example of Avril fighting for her community, as she highlighted speeding concerns at Stoneywood School:

Aberdeen councillor hits out at motorists speeding on road next to school

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented