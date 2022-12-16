Weather: The list of schools closed on December 16 so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather: The list of schools closed on December 16 so far

By Lauren Robertson
December 16, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 9:38 am
Snowy weather in Stonehaven. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Snowy weather in Stonehaven. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

As the wintry weather continues, a number of schools will remain closed today.

Low temperatures and snowy conditions prevail across the north and north-east, with transport chaos spreading across the region.

In Argyll, parents throughout the region said they were sent a text in error, telling them all schools were closed. It later confirmed that only Arrochar, Dalmally, Taynuilt, Strachur, Inveraray and Furnace are closed.

A number of schools have been closed throughout the week due to snow and more yellow weather warnings are forecast for the coming days.

Some schools in Shetland are still closed due to an ongoing power cut and NesCol campuses have been closed this week.

Here is the list of schools closed, or affected by the weather, on Friday so far:

Aberdeenshire

  • Alehousewells School: Opening 10am.
  • Alford Academy: Changes to transport routes.
  • Anna Ritchie School: school transport not operating.
  • Arnage School: opening at 10am, but check for updates
  • Auchterellon School: Opening 10am
  • Auchterless School
  • Balmedie School: Opening 10am.
  • Ballogie Nursery: Opening 10am.
  • Banchory-Devenick School: Transport not operating.
  • Banff Primary School:9am-4.10pm.
  • Barthol Chapel School: The Aberdeenshire taxi contract NP613D26 is not running today.
  • Bervie School: A&I Taxis will not be operating.
  • Bracoden School.
  • Bualnaluib Primary Nursery.
  • Catterline School: School transport not operating.
  • Chapel of Garioch: School transport not operating.
  • Clerkhill School: School opening 9.45am
  • Cluny School: School opening 10am.
  • Crudie School: Opening 10am.
  • Cultercullen School: opening 10am, some transport not running.
  • Daviot School: opening 10am.
  • Drumoak School: Transport not operating.
  • Ellon Academy: Some transport not running.
  • Ellon Primary School:opening 10am for p1-p7, 9.45am for nursery at Ellon Parish Church.
  • Fintry School, Turriff
  • Finzean School: Opening 10am.
  • Forgue School
  • Foveran School: opening 10am.
  • Fyvie School
  • Gordon Schools (The): The Fraserburgh College bus will not be running so college pupils should remain at home. Reids of Rhynie contracts F-NS644Y26 and NS664M26 (Wardhouse/Kennethmont) will not be operating due to the road conditions.
  • Hatton Fintray School: opening 10am.
  • Hatton School, Cruden: opening 10am.
  • Insch School: Opening 10am.
  • Inverurie Academy: The following transport routes are not running: J & M Burns SS649J24 (Lethenty/Keithhall), J & M Burns SS649N24 (Hatton/Kinmuck), J & M Burns SS649M24 (Keithhall), Aberdeenshire Minibus (Pitcaple/Burnhervie), RGS SS649Y24, Simpsons SS649F24 (Blackburn).
  • Keithhall School: Opening 10am.
  • Kellands School: Opening 10am, transport delays.
  • Kennethmont School.
  • Kemnay Primary School: Opening 10am, transport not operating.
  • Kilmuir Primary and Nursery.
  • King Edward School
  • Kinneff School: Transport not operating
  • Kintore School: Bains Coaches will not be operating.
  • Largue School.
  • Longside School: Opening 9.30am.
  • MacDuff Primary School: No bus transport today.
  • Mackie Academy:  A&I Taxis are not operating.
  • Maud School: Opening 9.30am.
  • Meiklemill School: Opening 10am.
  • Meldrum Academy: Opening 10am, pupils picked up an hour later than usual.
  • Meldrum School: Burns Coaches NP670D26 and Central Taxis NA670C23 (Mary’s run) will not be running
  • Methlick School: Opening 10am.
  • Midmar School: Transport not operating.
  • Mintlaw Academy: Ian Bruce Coaches NS467H (Bus Bay 15) and NS467Q (Bus Bay 18) will not operate today.
  • Mintlaw School: Opening 9.30am.
  • Monquhitter School.
  • Monymusk School: Opening 10am.
  • New Deer School: Opening 9.30am.
  • New Machar School: Opening 10am.
  • Newburgh Mathers School: Opening 9.30am.
  • Old Rayne School: Opening at 10am.
  • Peterhead Central School: Opening at 9.30am.
  • Pitmedden School: Opening 10am.
  • Poolewe Primary and Nursery.
  • Port Elphinstone School: : Opening 10am.
  • Port Erroll School: Opening 10am.
  • Rayne North School: : Opening 10am.
  • Rothienorman School: Opening 10am.
  • Slains School
  • St Andrew’s School: Opening 10am.
  • St Andrew’s School, Inverurie: Opening 10am.
  • Strathburn School: : Opening 10am.
  • Stuartfield School: Opening 9.30am.
  • Turriff Academy
  • Turriff Primary
  • Uryside School: Opening 10am. Nursery closed.
  • Westfield School: Opening 10am.

Argyll

  • Arrochar.
  • Dalmally.
  • Taynuilt.
  • Strachur.
  • Inveraray.
  • Furnace.

Highland

  • Achiltibuie Primary and Nursery.
  • Auchtertyre Primary.
  • Broadford Primary and Nursery.
  • Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh.
  • Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery.
  • Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and Nursery.
  • Durness Primary and Nursery.
  • Edinbane Primary and Nursery.
  • Farr High School.
  • Farr Primary School.
  • Gairloch High School.
  • Gairloch Primary and Nursery.
  • Kilmuir Primary.
  • Kilmuir Primary Nursery – GM.
  • Kinlochbervie High School, Pre-School and Primary.
  • Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan).
  • Kyle Primary and Nursery.
  • Kyleakin Primary and Nursery
  • Loch Duich Primary.
  • Lochinver Primary.
  • Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery.
  • Melvich Primary and Nursery.
  • Plockton Primary and Nursery.
  • Poolewe Primary School.
  • Portree High School.
  • Portree Primary.
  • Rogart Primary Nursery.
  • Rosehall Primary.
  • Scourie Primary and Nursery.
  • Shieldaig Primary and Nursery.
  • Staffin Primary.
  • Staffin Primary Nursery – GM.
  • Tongue Primary and Nursery.

Moray

  • Aberlour Primary School: No Edinville bus today.
  • Botriphnie Primary School: School buses will not run today. School will be open at 10am to allow daylight travel.
  • Craigellachie Primary School: Some disruption to school transport, parents will be contacted by operator.
  • Forres Academy: Kineil transport not working.
  • Knockando Primary open at 10am: No buses are running.
  • Milne’s Primary School: Opening 10am.
  • Milne’s High School: Opening 10am, school buses are not running.
  • Newmill Primary School: School buses will not run today. School will be open at 10am to allow daylight travel.
  • Speyside High: Some buses are not running.

Shetland

  • Aith Junior High School
  • Brae High School
  • Happyhansel Primary School
  • Lunnasting Primary School
  • Mossbank Primary School
  • Nesting Primary School
  • North Roe Primary School
  • Ollaberry Primary School
  • Sandness Primary School
  • Skeld Primary School
  • Urafirth Primary School
  • Whalsay School
  • Whiteness Primary School
  • Anderson High School – no Gulberwick transport, Quarff feeder, Bressay transport, Tingwall Valley/Griesta transport, West Mainland feeder, Weisdale feeder, Whiteness feeder or South Whiteness/Nesbister transport. Nesting transport will be provided from the Nesting Junction at 8.05am. Burra transport will be provided from Hamnavoe at 8.15am. Services 6, 6A and 12 will operate on a weather dependent basis.
  • Bells Brae Primary School – no Bressay transport
  • Hamnavoe Primary School – no school transport
  • Mid Yell Junior High School – no Herra transport
  • Sandwick Junior High School – no Quarff feeder
  • Scalloway Primary School – no Tingwall Valley transport
  • Sound Primary School – no Gulberwick transport
  • Tingwall Primary School – no Herrislea Hill pick up

We will update this piece as more closures are announced.

