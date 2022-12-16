Weather: The list of schools closed on December 16 so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the wintry weather continues, a number of schools will remain closed today.

Low temperatures and snowy conditions prevail across the north and north-east, with transport chaos spreading across the region.

In Argyll, parents throughout the region said they were sent a text in error, telling them all schools were closed. It later confirmed that only Arrochar, Dalmally, Taynuilt, Strachur, Inveraray and Furnace are closed.

A number of schools have been closed throughout the week due to snow and more yellow weather warnings are forecast for the coming days.

Some schools in Shetland are still closed due to an ongoing power cut and NesCol campuses have been closed this week.

Here is the list of schools closed, or affected by the weather, on Friday so far:

Aberdeenshire

Alehousewells School: Opening 10am.

Alford Academy: Changes to transport routes.

Anna Ritchie School: school transport not operating.

Arnage School: opening at 10am, but check for updates

Auchterellon School: Opening 10am

Auchterless School

Balmedie School: Opening 10am.

Ballogie Nursery: Opening 10am.

Banchory-Devenick School: Transport not operating.

Banff Primary School:9am-4.10pm.

Barthol Chapel School: The Aberdeenshire taxi contract NP613D26 is not running today.

Bervie School: A&I Taxis will not be operating.

Bracoden School.

Bualnaluib Primary Nursery.

Catterline School: School transport not operating.

Chapel of Garioch: School transport not operating.

Clerkhill School: School opening 9.45am

Cluny School: School opening 10am.

Crudie School: Opening 10am.

Cultercullen School: opening 10am, some transport not running.

Daviot School: opening 10am.

Drumoak School: Transport not operating.

Ellon Academy: Some transport not running.

Ellon Primary School:opening 10am for p1-p7, 9.45am for nursery at Ellon Parish Church.

Fintry School, Turriff

Finzean School: Opening 10am.

Forgue School

Foveran School: opening 10am.

Fyvie School

Gordon Schools (The): The Fraserburgh College bus will not be running so college pupils should remain at home. Reids of Rhynie contracts F-NS644Y26 and NS664M26 (Wardhouse/Kennethmont) will not be operating due to the road conditions.

Hatton Fintray School: opening 10am.

Hatton School, Cruden: opening 10am.

Insch School: Opening 10am.

Inverurie Academy: The following transport routes are not running: J & M Burns SS649J24 (Lethenty/Keithhall), J & M Burns SS649N24 (Hatton/Kinmuck), J & M Burns SS649M24 (Keithhall), Aberdeenshire Minibus (Pitcaple/Burnhervie), RGS SS649Y24, Simpsons SS649F24 (Blackburn).

Keithhall School: Opening 10am.

Kellands School: Opening 10am, transport delays.

Kennethmont School.

Kemnay Primary School: Opening 10am, transport not operating.

Kilmuir Primary and Nursery.

King Edward School

Kinneff School: Transport not operating

Kintore School: Bains Coaches will not be operating.

Largue School.

Longside School: Opening 9.30am.

MacDuff Primary School: No bus transport today.

Mackie Academy: A&I Taxis are not operating.

Maud School: Opening 9.30am.

Meiklemill School: Opening 10am.

Meldrum Academy: Opening 10am, pupils picked up an hour later than usual.

Meldrum School: Burns Coaches NP670D26 and Central Taxis NA670C23 (Mary’s run) will not be running

Methlick School: Opening 10am.

Midmar School: Transport not operating.

Mintlaw Academy: Ian Bruce Coaches NS467H (Bus Bay 15) and NS467Q (Bus Bay 18) will not operate today.

Mintlaw School: Opening 9.30am.

Monquhitter School.

Monymusk School: Opening 10am.

New Deer School: Opening 9.30am.

New Machar School: Opening 10am.

Newburgh Mathers School: Opening 9.30am.

Old Rayne School: Opening at 10am.

Peterhead Central School: Opening at 9.30am.

Pitmedden School: Opening 10am.

Poolewe Primary and Nursery.

Port Elphinstone School: : Opening 10am.

Port Erroll School: Opening 10am.

Rayne North School: : Opening 10am.

Rothienorman School: Opening 10am.

Slains School

St Andrew’s School: Opening 10am.

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie: Opening 10am.

Strathburn School: : Opening 10am.

Stuartfield School: Opening 9.30am.

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary

Uryside School: Opening 10am. Nursery closed.

Westfield School: Opening 10am.

Argyll

Arrochar.

Dalmally.

Taynuilt.

Strachur.

Inveraray.

Furnace.

Highland

Achiltibuie Primary and Nursery.

Auchtertyre Primary.

Broadford Primary and Nursery.

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh.

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery.

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and Nursery.

Durness Primary and Nursery.

Edinbane Primary and Nursery.

Farr High School.

Farr Primary School.

Gairloch High School.

Gairloch Primary and Nursery.

Kilmuir Primary.

Kilmuir Primary Nursery – GM.

Kinlochbervie High School, Pre-School and Primary.

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan).

Kyle Primary and Nursery.

Kyleakin Primary and Nursery

Loch Duich Primary.

Lochinver Primary.

Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery.

Melvich Primary and Nursery.

Plockton Primary and Nursery.

Poolewe Primary School.

Portree High School.

Portree Primary.

Rogart Primary Nursery.

Rosehall Primary.

Scourie Primary and Nursery.

Shieldaig Primary and Nursery.

Staffin Primary.

Staffin Primary Nursery – GM.

Tongue Primary and Nursery.

Moray

Aberlour Primary School: No Edinville bus today.

Botriphnie Primary School: School buses will not run today. School will be open at 10am to allow daylight travel.

Craigellachie Primary School: Some disruption to school transport, parents will be contacted by operator.

Forres Academy: Kineil transport not working.

Knockando Primary open at 10am: No buses are running.

Milne’s Primary School: Opening 10am.

Milne’s High School: Opening 10am, school buses are not running.

Newmill Primary School: School buses will not run today. School will be open at 10am to allow daylight travel.

Speyside High: Some buses are not running.

Shetland

Aith Junior High School

Brae High School

Happyhansel Primary School

Lunnasting Primary School

Mossbank Primary School

Nesting Primary School

North Roe Primary School

Ollaberry Primary School

Sandness Primary School

Skeld Primary School

Urafirth Primary School

Whalsay School

Whiteness Primary School

Anderson High School – no Gulberwick transport, Quarff feeder, Bressay transport, Tingwall Valley/Griesta transport, West Mainland feeder, Weisdale feeder, Whiteness feeder or South Whiteness/Nesbister transport. Nesting transport will be provided from the Nesting Junction at 8.05am. Burra transport will be provided from Hamnavoe at 8.15am. Services 6, 6A and 12 will operate on a weather dependent basis.

Bells Brae Primary School – no Bressay transport

Hamnavoe Primary School – no school transport

Mid Yell Junior High School – no Herra transport

Sandwick Junior High School – no Quarff feeder

Scalloway Primary School – no Tingwall Valley transport

Sound Primary School – no Gulberwick transport

Tingwall Primary School – no Herrislea Hill pick up

We will update this piece as more closures are announced.