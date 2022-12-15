Investigation launched into fire at Aberdeenshire care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Investigation launched into fire at Aberdeenshire care home

By Chris Cromar
December 15, 2022, 8:22 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 8:38 pm
Four fire appliances attended the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
An investigation has been launched into a fire at Portsoy care home.

An investigation has been launched into a fire at Portsoy care home.

Four fire crews were called to Durnhythe Care Home on Wednesday following reports of a “smoke filled room”.

They extinguished the fire and some residents were moved to an annexe of the council-run home as a precaution.

Police were also called to the scene at Durn Road at about 4.40pm.

Nobody was injured.

‘Small fire’ found

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed that some residents were moved to an annexe of the care home as a “precaution”.

She said: “Late yesterday afternoon staff at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy alerted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a smoke-filled room. Crews attended and some residents were moved to an annexe of the home as a precaution. Investigations are under way to establish the cause.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 4.42pm on Wednesday, December 14 to reports of a building fire at a residential premises on Durn Road, Portsoy.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a small fire. Crews made the area safe before leaving. There were no reported casualties.”

Police were also notified of the incident at Durnhythe Care Home, which can accommodate up to 33 residents.

