Investigation launched into fire at Aberdeenshire care home

An investigation has been launched into a fire at Portsoy care home.

Four fire crews were called to Durnhythe Care Home on Wednesday following reports of a “smoke filled room”.

They extinguished the fire and some residents were moved to an annexe of the council-run home as a precaution.

Police were also called to the scene at Durn Road at about 4.40pm.

Nobody was injured.

‘Small fire’ found

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed that some residents were moved to an annexe of the care home as a “precaution”.

She said: “Late yesterday afternoon staff at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy alerted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a smoke-filled room. Crews attended and some residents were moved to an annexe of the home as a precaution. Investigations are under way to establish the cause.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 4.42pm on Wednesday, December 14 to reports of a building fire at a residential premises on Durn Road, Portsoy.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a small fire. Crews made the area safe before leaving. There were no reported casualties.”

Police were also notified of the incident at Durnhythe Care Home, which can accommodate up to 33 residents.