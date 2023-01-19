Help available for north and north-east charities struggling with cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Help available for north and north-east charities struggling with cost of living

By Lottie Hood
January 19, 2023, 8:53 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 4:10 pm
Cfine runs various projects, like Connecting with Communities, to help those in need most. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Cfine runs various projects, like Connecting with Communities, to help those in need most. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Help is at hand for charities in Scotland struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Like many businesses and individuals, charities have seen their overheads soar right at a demand when demand is high.

Scottish charity regulator OSCR last year reported that 80% of charities named financial issues surrounding funding and running costs as their top challenges.

Helen Wray, head of philanthropy and quality at Foundation Scotland which has helped distribute funds to over 12,000 charities across the country, said some charities have seen their fuel bills rise by as much as 50%.

The Torphins resident said she expected groups working in rural areas to be suffering even more, due to high oil costs.

Helen Wray, head of philanthropy and quality, Foundation Scotland.

‘Charities will fold’

“We will see some charities fold as a result of the rising costs, I think that’s inevitable,” she said.

“It’s a really challenging landscape for funding at the moment and for charities trying to keep their own lights on, pay their own staff and then meet that really kind of significant rise in demand that they’re seeing from beneficiaries.

“We’ve seen some charities reporting a 50% increase in their fuel bills and I would imagine any working in rural Aberdeenshire would definitely be seeing that with the increase in the oil prices that we’ve seen.”

As demand on services has risen as more people are struggling with rising costs, charities are struggling to retain staff and compete with higher paying roles.

Shelter staff in Aberdeen and across the UK carried out strike action in December last year.  Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Some organisation’s staff have carried out strike action after struggling to pay for rent and essentials themselves.

Ms Wray says cuts to government funding will “amplify” some of the ongoing issues, but stresses help is available.

While many people look for long-term grants, Ms Wray said there is a lot of short-term assistance that would help organisations through the next couple of months.

Foundation Scotland really want to help

Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine, an organisation with a mission to help alleviate poverty, said like any organisation funding is “key to what we do”.

Since being founded in 1997, Ms Rae said they had been awarded over £150,000 by Foundation Scotland for various projects and funds.

Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Ms Rae said: “Through that funding, we’ve been able to undertake some really important work across the organisations.

“Funders like Foundation Scotland really are key and I think it’s important that people are really aware of the organisation and that they want to support charities. Especially through this difficult period.”

Ms Rae said filling out funding application forms can be difficult and that staff at Foundation Scotland are always happy to help.

She added: “They always really appreciate if people are not sure about the application process to phone or contact the funders.”

Ms Wray also encouraged applicants to ask for what they actually need from Foundation Scotland.

She said: “I’m always really conscious that I think particularly smaller grassroots charities perhaps don’t ask for exactly what they need they cut it back in the hopes that if they don’t ask for a lot they might get. But that’s not how it works.

“If you’re not asking for what you need then that can sometimes actually go against you.”

Funding is available to support charitable activity in the Auchterless, Inverkeithny & Fisherford Community Council area…

Posted by Foundation Scotland on Wednesday, 30 November 2022

 

What grants are available?

Here are an example of the number of grants available on Foundation Scotland’s website for organisations across the north and north-east.

Kildrummy Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund

Amount available: up to £5,000

Deadline: January 27, 2023

The fund supports charitable projects that benefit residents of Kildrummy, Lumsden and Towie and Glenkindie within the Donside Community Council area.

Examples of this include: developing tourism, supporting children and young people and enhancing adult learning, employment and training.

Who can apply? Not-for-profit groups and organisations working to benefit people in the communities mentioned can apply for grants.

Vattenfall Clashindarroch Wind Farm Community Fund

Amount available: no fixed amount 

Deadline: January 23, 2023

This fund supports charitable projects benefiting those living in the areas served by the community councils of Huntly, Strathbogie and Tap o’ Noth and the area served by Cabrach Community Association.

The overall purpose of the fund is to support positive change by investing in a wide range of inspirational, community-led activity in the areas noted.

There are also volunteer development bursaries and school transport grants available. To find out more click here.

Who can apply? Groups and organisations working to benefit people in any of the four communities may apply to the fund.

Clashindarroch Windfarm’s Community Fund boosts many local groups.

Ventient Energy Gordonstown Wind Farm Community Fund

There are several grants available for the areas of Auchterless, Inverkeithny and Fisherford and also Fyvie and Rothienorman.

Amount available: One fund up to £1,500 and the other two no fixed amount

Earliest deadline: March 23, 2023

The fund supports charitable activity in these areas of Aberdeenshire that will sustain and develop the life of the community and ensure that the area is an attractive and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

The grants can help to support the costs of relevant projects, services, and facilities.

Click for more information on the Auchterless, Inverkeithny & Fisherford fund, the education & training fund and the Fyvie and Rothienorman fund.

Who can apply? Groups, businesses and organisations working to benefit people living in any of the communities mentioned in the grant description.

Stella’s Voice Peterhead received funding from a grant through Foundation Scotland for an electric van for their food delivery service. Image: Foundation Scotland.

Tannach and District Wind Farm Education & Training Fund

Amount: Up to £1,500 

Deadline: Anytime 

The purpose of of the fund is to improve opportunities and livelihoods of people living in Tannach and District by awarding those hoping to undertake training or education in key relevant sectors.

Who can apply? The fund is open to individuals aged 16 or over and living in the Tannach and District Community Council area. However, the panel can make an award to someone living outside this area depending on the circumstances.

Your application must be for the purpose of increasing your employment potential.

To find out more, click here.

Ventient Energy A’Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund

Amount: No fixed amount

Deadline: February 10

It supports community projects benefitting those living in one or more of the following community council areas: West Loch Fyne, Dunadd and Lochgilphead.

The fund will support positive change by investing in a wide range of inspirational, community-led activity that is strategic, positive and creative and helps create a legacy of lasting impact.

Who can apply? Groups and organisations working to benefit people in any of the three communities can apply.

To find out more or how to apply, visit the website.

