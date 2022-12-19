Milder weather expected but flood alert issued for Moray as Rest and be Thankful hillside concerns raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Milder weather expected but flood alert issued for Moray as Rest and be Thankful hillside concerns raised

By Louise Glen
December 19, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:16 pm
The Old Military road is in use on the A83.
The Old Military road is in use on the A83.

Concerns for the stability of the hillside has closed the A83 Inveraray to Loch Lomond road at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Bear Scotland said it had made the decision to close the route, and switch to using the Old Military Road until at least tomorrow morning.

The single track Old Military Road runs adjacent to the A83, lower down the hill, and a convoy system will be in place.

A spokesman for Bear said: “The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will operate under convoy control on the Old Military Road with immediate effect due to concern over hillside conditions.

“Several areas of movement have been witnessed this morning and with the continued rain and the snow melt a precautionary approach is being taken.

“This will continue through today and overnight and will be reviewed at 9am on Tuesday December 20.”

He continued: “Our team continues to closely monitor the situation.

“Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot and twitter at @trafficscotland.”

Landslide on Shetland

Elsewhere, a landslide has closed a road in Shetland – just hours after the island had its power fully restored following heavy snow.

The slip hit the A968 Voe to Firth road, at Dales Lees road.

People travelling to Toft Ferry are asked to use an alternative route via Graven and Brae.

A spokeswoman for Shetland Islands Council said: “An assessment of the stability of the landslide and the immediate vicinity will take time and the road closure may be in place for several days.”

Access for local residents is still possible.

It is the latest blow for Shetland, after more than 5,200 homes were plunged into darkness last Monday when snow hit the lines. SSE managed to get the final 118 homes switched back on yesterday afternoon, although warned there may be further repairs – and temporary switch-offs – required.

The snow and freezing temperatures that gripped hold of the north of Scotland last week have now eased.

Meanwhile, Scotrail confirmed the railway is blocked by a landslip near the Falls of Cruachan.

Specialist earthworks engineers are set to be on site at “first light” tomorrow to assess the damage and plan what repairs are needed

Forecasters predict a much milder start to the week for most of us.

However, strong winds are impacting the Skye Bridge today, with lane restrictions currently in place.

CalMac has already warned of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday and is asking passengers to the Western Isles to travel today.

The snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee on the A93 northbound between Perth and Aberdeen remain closed this morning.

Flood warnings are in place from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency for Nairn and areas of Moray including Findhorn and Speyside.

Rain and melting snow is expected to combine overnight from Monday into Tuesday and affect low-lying land.

Weather forecast

Grampian: Dull with occasional rain, feeling milder.

Today is going to be cloudy and breezy with some occasional rain, mostly across the south. Moray and north Aberdeenshire coast may see occasionally brighter skies. Feeling a lot milder than of late, rapid thaw of lying snow and ice continuing. Maximum temperature 12C.

Drum Castle. Esther and Jacob Mumford playing in the snow. A rapid thaw will see snow disappear. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Highlands and Western Isles: Cloudy with rain at times, milder than of late.

Today is going to be cloudy with rain at times, with some longer spells of rain developing for Lochaber at times. Drier for the western Isles by late afternoon. Strong southwesterly winds and feeling mild with low-lying snow melting fast. Maximum temperature 12C.

Argyll: Much milder with cloud and rain.

Today is cloudy with rain at times, some longer spells of rain developing in the afternoon. Turning drier by late afternoon for the west. Feeling much milder than of late with a thaw of lying snow and ice. Maximum temperature 13C.

Travel

Trains on the West Highland Line are running, but are slower than normal, and passengers are likely to be delayed at arriving into destinations

ScotRail said the Oban line has been forced to close after reports of flooding between Dalmally and Falls of Cruachan.

Police have also closed the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road overnight after 40 tonnes of debris fell onto the railway and the road below.

An inspection is due to take place on Tuesday morning.

 

Services to Barra are disrupted today and tomorrow’s sailings have been cancelled due to the forecast. Wednesday will likely see disruption. South Uist is cancelled for the day.

Where possible people are being asked to travel to the island today. Winds of up to 50mph are expected, along with heavy rain.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “On Tuesday due to forecast adverse weather, and associated sea conditions all sailings have been cancelled.

“Passengers are advised to travel on Monday’s sailing if possible.

“On Wednesday due to forecast adverse weather, and associated sea conditions this service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.”

