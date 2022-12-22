Sharing the cheer: Aberdeen food chains making sure communities are fed on Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen businesses are gearing up to feed those in need and “bring a little bit of cheer” to communities on Christmas Day.

Both the Ashvale and Aberdam will be serving up hot meals for those needing support during the festive season.

It comes as many across the north-east and the UK are struggling with the growing cost of living crisis.

Aberdam’s new Christmas tradition

The team at Aberdam will be serving hot turkey stew for free to anyone in need from the Scran Van at Northfield Community Centre on Sunday.

They launched a Just Giving page with a target of £500 to go towards paying for the ingredients to make enough turkey stew.

The target was smashed within 24 hours and they have since raised almost £900.

Following their successful appeal last year – when the team packed and delivered food parcels to 35 households across the city on Christmas Day – bosses decided to make it a tradition.

Co-founder David Griffiths said the team enjoyed volunteering their time over the festive period and could see how much their efforts helped those receiving the parcels.

They are hoping to reach anyone in need of a meal this year and have partnered with the Northfield Community Centre to base their truck there for the day.

He said: “We’ve got our new food truck which we’ve been travelling around the Shire towns with, so we felt like it was a bit of a no-brainer to utilise that in some way this year.

“Members of our team have said they’d be happy to donate their time on the day, and on Christmas Eve as well, to cook up turkey stew and go out there to hand it out to anyone in need.”

The Scran Van will be parked up in the car park of the community centre and serving stew between 12pm and 2pm on Christmas Day.

Mr Griffiths is also encouraging anyone who may be spending the day alone to visit the team for a chat.

He finished: “Anyone who needs a meal, or even just to come down, have a little chat and get a bit of Christmas spirit on the day because it isn’t easy for everyone – especially just now.”

Although the stew is free bosses are asking people to RSVP online so they can have an idea of the number of meals needed. Any additional funds will be given to Cfine.

Ashvale to deliver to the door of homes

The Ashvale is preparing to cook 130 Christmas meals to give out to people in need this year.

On Saturday, the chipper posted on Facebook announcing plans to prepare 50 turkey dinners and trifle and appealing for people to get in touch to ask for one.

Owner Stuart Devine explained the restaurant’s general manager Billy Fraser suggested the good deed.

There are usually vegetables left over from the Christmas meals and Mr Fraser thought they could be saved from waste and go towards feeding others if the business ordered a couple of turkeys.

He said once it was posted on social media there was a “frenzy” as others reached out to help.

When we get to the end of this week and we dust ourselves down and prepare to spend Christmas Day with our families we… Posted by The Ashvale on Saturday, 17 December 2022

Customers and other businesses have donated money towards paying for the meals and now the restaurant is planning to cook 130 dinners ahead of the day.

Mr Devine said the dinners are “as good as gone” as they will be delivered to the Torry Community Centre.

Around 10 of the meals will be delivered directly to households for those who are unable to collect them.

He said: “It’s incredible, I mean there are some very sad stories of genuine people in need – some people are on their own, some have no money.

“At least we’ll manage to bring a little cheer to them.

“It’s humbling, it’s sad the world’s come to this but we’re glad we’re in a position we can do something little to help.”

Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal has also partnered with Cfine, which supports many other foodbanks and organisations across the north and north-east, for our Big Christmas Food Appeal.

Alongside the Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 109 we are working to alleviate food poverty and ease the pressure on struggling families this winter.

We are also focussing on showing those in our communities where to get help and debunking some of the myths around food poverty.

Donations can be made via our JustGiving page or the special Amazon shopping list Cfine built for the appeal.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal