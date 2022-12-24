Banchory gift shop spreads ‘cheer and kindness’ with special Christmas Eve donation to foodbanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory gift shop spreads ‘cheer and kindness’ with special Christmas Eve donation to foodbanks

By Denny Andonova
December 24, 2022, 1:47 pm Updated: December 25, 2022, 3:24 pm
Higgledy Piggledy foodbank donation
Higgledy Piggledy in Banchory will give 25% of all sales on Christmas Eve to local foodbanks. Pictured (L-R): Jason Edmondson, with staff members, Libby Campbell and Erin Shrieve. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

People buying last-minute presents in Banchory this Christmas Eve will be giving the gift of kindness to families in need.

Staff at the town’s Higgledy Piggledy gift shop have banded together to pass on the message of love and support, and help local foodbanks with much needed donations.

Owners Hannah Lane and Jason Edmondson will spend 25% of today’s sales – along with other cash donations – to help others get the essentials and enjoy the holidays.

Every purchase at the quirky gift shop, which also offers a range of succulent treats and hot chocolate, will go towards buying Morrisons foodbank bags for those struggling this winter.

Hannah Lane and her partner Jason opened the Higgledy Piggledy gift shop in July. Image: Higgledy Piggledy.

Miss Lane came up with the idea last week as she was brainstorming different ways to support those most in need in the “best way possible” during these difficult times.

The 47-year-old said: “We have young kids ourselves and we know how horrible it must feel to be in that situation when you are struggling to feed your kids or afford the basics.

“The whole point is to try help people get some of the things they might need because at this moment in time, it’s no longer a case of wanting, but needing something.”

Giving back to Banchory community

She added that their Christmas Eve initiative was also a way to give back to the community, which has shown a lot of support for her family in the last 10 months.

Miss Lane and her partner Jason opened Higgledy Piggledy in July, after leaving their home in England and moving to Banchory with three of their six kids in February.

Since then, they have been hard at work to help local artists and other small businesses in the area showcase and sell their arts and crafts at the family-owned gift shop.

Christmas ideas galore, pick up a little quirky something for someone special 🎄🎄🎅🎅🎅🎄🎄 #higgledypiggledybanchory…

Posted by Higgledy Piggledy Banchory on Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Miss Lane added: “We’ve been so well supported ever since we came to Banchory and everyone has been so great to us, and this is why we felt it’s important that we give back to the community.

“Two members of our staff have already donated the tips they have been saving up for the last few weeks, and I just thought that was the kindest thing they could have done.

“And we wanted to do something that it’s quite personal to us, but also gets those things – like food items or toiletries – to the people that need it the most.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice have also been working to boost supplies at foodbanks with The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

With the generous help of our readers and listeners we have collected 8,500kg of non-perishable food items – the equivalent of 20,952 meals – for our charity partner Cfine.

These will now be distributed to thousands of struggling families across Grampian and the Highlands – and there is still many ways people can get involved.

We are still receiving donations on the campaign’s JustGiving page, as well as food a specially created Amazon wish list, where you can order exactly what Cfine needs.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

