Banchory gift shop spreads ‘cheer and kindness’ with special Christmas Eve donation to foodbanks

People buying last-minute presents in Banchory this Christmas Eve will be giving the gift of kindness to families in need.

Staff at the town’s Higgledy Piggledy gift shop have banded together to pass on the message of love and support, and help local foodbanks with much needed donations.

Owners Hannah Lane and Jason Edmondson will spend 25% of today’s sales – along with other cash donations – to help others get the essentials and enjoy the holidays.

Every purchase at the quirky gift shop, which also offers a range of succulent treats and hot chocolate, will go towards buying Morrisons foodbank bags for those struggling this winter.

Miss Lane came up with the idea last week as she was brainstorming different ways to support those most in need in the “best way possible” during these difficult times.

The 47-year-old said: “We have young kids ourselves and we know how horrible it must feel to be in that situation when you are struggling to feed your kids or afford the basics.

“The whole point is to try help people get some of the things they might need because at this moment in time, it’s no longer a case of wanting, but needing something.”

Giving back to Banchory community

She added that their Christmas Eve initiative was also a way to give back to the community, which has shown a lot of support for her family in the last 10 months.

Miss Lane and her partner Jason opened Higgledy Piggledy in July, after leaving their home in England and moving to Banchory with three of their six kids in February.

Since then, they have been hard at work to help local artists and other small businesses in the area showcase and sell their arts and crafts at the family-owned gift shop.

Miss Lane added: “We’ve been so well supported ever since we came to Banchory and everyone has been so great to us, and this is why we felt it’s important that we give back to the community.

“Two members of our staff have already donated the tips they have been saving up for the last few weeks, and I just thought that was the kindest thing they could have done.

“And we wanted to do something that it’s quite personal to us, but also gets those things – like food items or toiletries – to the people that need it the most.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice have also been working to boost supplies at foodbanks with The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

With the generous help of our readers and listeners we have collected 8,500kg of non-perishable food items – the equivalent of 20,952 meals – for our charity partner Cfine.

These will now be distributed to thousands of struggling families across Grampian and the Highlands – and there is still many ways people can get involved.

We are still receiving donations on the campaign’s JustGiving page, as well as food a specially created Amazon wish list, where you can order exactly what Cfine needs.

