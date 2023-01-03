Late winner gives Buckie derby win against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injury time winner from Josh Peters earned Buckie Thistle a 3-2 win against local rivals Deveronvale at Victoria Park.

The Jags – who played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Jack Murray’s red card – twice trailed in the first period to strikes from Matt Jamieson and Dane Ballard.

But Graeme Stewart’s side levelled courtesy of Andrew MacAskill and Josh Peters, and it was Peters who struck four minutes into stoppage to take the points.

It means they are just a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City having played a game more than the Hedgemen.

For Deveronvale, who also finished with 10 with captain Harry Noble dismissed just before the final whistle, it was a cruel blow and means they have now lost four times this season to Buckie.

Banffers strike first

It was the visitors who stunned the hosts by taking an eighth-minute lead.

Grant Noble – who was a late replacement for Rogan Read in the Vale line-up – won the ball back on the edge of the box and found Horace Ormsby on the right side of the area.

With Buckie appealing for offside, Ormsby rolled the ball across for Jamieson to fire low into the bottom right corner.

Within seconds of falling behind, Thistle almost levelled, but Peters shot wide from 12 yards.

In the 11th minute, Peters came close again with his cross from the left clipping the top of the crossbar on its way over.

It was a fiercely-contested affair as you would expect in a local derby and, on 28 minutes, Buckie had their equaliser.

It was a goal out of nothing really, with the ball breaking to MacAskill 25 yards out and he arrowed a right-footed shot into the top left corner.

A few minutes later, Max Barry tried to emulate MacAskill, but Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh tipped the effort wide.

From the resultant MacAskill corner, Murray headed over from close range.

Buckie were starting to turn the screw, but they fell behind again five minutes before half-time.

Ballard latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and finished into the bottom left corner beyond Balint Demus.

However, the Jags were level again within seconds as Sam Urquhart’s ball into the box was swept home by Peters from six yards.

Keeper change for Jags

Buckie were forced into a change at half-time with Demus coming off, having been involved in a collision with Aaron Hamilton just before the interval. Lee Herbert was the replacement.

Chances were at a premium at the start of the second period, although Harry Noble curled a free-kick narrowly over for Vale.

At the other end, Joe McCabe’s looping header from MacAskill’s free-kick dropped on to the roof of the net.

Midway through the second half, McIntosh made a good block to deny Barry after Marcus Goodall found him in space on the right side of the area.

Shortly after there was a flashpoint with Michael Watson fouling Goodall and the latter’s retaliation sparking a melee – referee Alan Proctor booked both players.

On 71 minutes, Pugh sent a header over from another MacAskill delivery as Buckie chased the winner.

A minute later, Thistle were reduced to 10 men when Murray was given a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Michael Watson. Although the defender did play the ball, he also caught Watson.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Buckie were pushing for the winner and Joe McCabe’s header from a MacAskill free-kick on the right was tipped over by McIntosh.

Both sides tried to win it in the closing stages and it was Buckie who grabbed the crucial goal four minutes into stoppage time.

MacAskill’s corner was headed down by Ryan Fyffe at the back post and Peters fired home from two yards.

After the winning goal, Deveronvale captain Harry Noble was sent off after receiving a second yellow card from ref Proctor.