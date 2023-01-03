Late winner gives Buckie derby win against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Late winner gives Buckie derby win against Deveronvale

By Callum Law
January 3, 2023, 3:59 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 4:48 pm
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.

An injury time winner from Josh Peters earned Buckie Thistle a 3-2 win against local rivals Deveronvale at Victoria Park.

The Jags – who played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Jack Murray’s red card – twice trailed in the first period to strikes from Matt Jamieson and Dane Ballard.

But Graeme Stewart’s side levelled courtesy of Andrew MacAskill and Josh Peters, and it was Peters who struck four minutes into stoppage to take the points.

It means they are just a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City having played a game more than the Hedgemen.

For Deveronvale, who also finished with 10 with captain Harry Noble dismissed just before the final whistle, it was a cruel blow and means they have now lost four times this season to Buckie.

Banffers strike first

It was the visitors who stunned the hosts by taking an eighth-minute lead.

Grant Noble – who was a late replacement for Rogan Read in the Vale line-up – won the ball back on the edge of the box and found Horace Ormsby on the right side of the area.

With Buckie appealing for offside, Ormsby rolled the ball across for Jamieson to fire low into the bottom right corner.

Within seconds of falling behind, Thistle almost levelled, but Peters shot wide from 12 yards.

In the 11th minute, Peters came close again with his cross from the left clipping the top of the crossbar on its way over.

It was a fiercely-contested affair as you would expect in a local derby and, on 28 minutes, Buckie had their equaliser.

8': Goal for Deveronvale FC#BUCDEV #Pitcherohttps://www.buckiethistlefc.co.uk/teams/210648/match-centre/1-10738397?utm_campaign=match_event&utm_medium=post&utm_source=facebook&utm_content=goal

Posted by Buckie Thistle Football Club on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

It was a goal out of nothing really, with the ball breaking to MacAskill 25 yards out and he arrowed a right-footed shot into the top left corner.

A few minutes later, Max Barry tried to emulate MacAskill, but Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh tipped the effort wide.

From the resultant MacAskill corner, Murray headed over from close range.

Buckie were starting to turn the screw, but they fell behind again five minutes before half-time.

Ballard latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and finished into the bottom left corner beyond Balint Demus.

However, the Jags were level again within seconds as Sam Urquhart’s ball into the box was swept home by Peters from six yards.

Keeper change for Jags

Buckie were forced into a change at half-time with Demus coming off, having been involved in a collision with Aaron Hamilton just before the interval. Lee Herbert was the replacement.

Chances were at a premium at the start of the second period, although Harry Noble curled a free-kick narrowly over for Vale.

At the other end, Joe McCabe’s looping header from MacAskill’s free-kick dropped on to the roof of the net.

Midway through the second half, McIntosh made a good block to deny Barry after Marcus Goodall found him in space on the right side of the area.

Matt Jamieson, right, scored for Deveronvale against Buckie.

Shortly after there was a flashpoint with Michael Watson fouling Goodall and the latter’s retaliation sparking a melee – referee Alan Proctor booked both players.

On 71 minutes, Pugh sent a header over from another MacAskill delivery as Buckie chased the winner.

A minute later, Thistle were reduced to 10 men when Murray was given a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Michael Watson. Although the defender did play the ball, he also caught Watson.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Buckie were pushing for the winner and Joe McCabe’s header from a MacAskill free-kick on the right was tipped over by McIntosh.

Both sides tried to win it in the closing stages and it was Buckie who grabbed the crucial goal four minutes into stoppage time.

MacAskill’s corner was headed down by Ryan Fyffe at the back post and Peters fired home from two yards.

After the winning goal, Deveronvale captain Harry Noble was sent off after receiving a second yellow card from ref Proctor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Nairn County break into top-10 with derby win at Clach as goals are hailed…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails character after vital derby win against Deveronvale
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Ice-cool finishes win Highland League derby for Nairn County away to Clach
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Highland League clash between Brora and Wick postponed
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine

Most Read

1
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
2
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Firefighters attend scene on Garthdee Drive after gas canister explodes
3
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
4
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
5
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
‘Ceiling of lights’ installed in two Aberdeen city centre spots
7
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
8
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
9
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
10
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick

More from Press and Journal

Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Aberdeen woman's eyebrows are singed off after 'gas canister' bursts into flames at Garthdee…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months - with chairman Keith…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Dons January crystal ball: We take a look at what lies ahead for Aberdeen…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
'Staff were doing their utmost': Couple who spent 30 hours in hospital corridor praise…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Victim of false rape claim tells how vengeful woman's lies ruined his life
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Jamie Gillies: Government must follow through on gambling law reform promises
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the…
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
James Millar: Turning past political scandal into entertainment is a bad move
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Highlands Rewilding reaches £500,000 crowdfunding target in just a month
Josh Peters netted a late winner for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale.
Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray in the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented