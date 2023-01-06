Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The much-loved Aberdeen vegan cafe, Bonobo Cafe, has announced it will be closing tomorrow for the last time.

The Skene Street establishment made the announcement this afternoon through a statement online.

Due to decreasing sales and rising bills, staff said they cannot continue to keep the business running.

As Aberdeen’s first vegan cafe when it was set up seven years ago, the business is well-known for serving up delicious food, chai and turmeric lattes and plenty of laughs from energetic staff.

However, it appears tomorrow will be the cafe’s last day serving the people of Aberdeen.

‘You shaped us, and made coming to work a joy’

Claire Sweeney and fellow owner Sarah Mouat initially set up Bonobo as a pop-up shop in a former wellbeing centre.

Wanting to provide the city with locally sourced and sustainable vegan produce, they ran a Saturday pop-up cafe for two years.

It became so popular that after running a crowdfunding campaign to fit out the cafe, the “passion project” became a full-time business.

While the cafe faced a few turbulent years during Covid, the business appeared to bounce back well with a newly renovated rooftop garden and plans to open in the evening in 2022.

But the recent economic crisis has hit the cafe hard making it impossible for Bonobo to continue.

In a statement online, Bonobo owners and staff said farewell to loyal customers.

They said: “Sad news to bear today folks. We are closing our doors as of 4pm tomorrow. We have tried very hard for a very long time, but we just can’t make it work.

“With sharply dropping sales, rising prices and the economic climate we see before us, we realise now that we can’t continue to be Bonobo.

“I want to thank everyone for their love, work, passion and time.

“Those are really the things that have made the cafe what it is over the last seven years – from the moment of conception through the green door at the wellbeing centre, we were given a chance at life, to make a difference and bring veganism to our city.

“Thanks from the bottom of our heart to all our customers – you shaped us, and made coming to work a joy.

“Thank you to all our local suppliers. I’m just sorry we couldn’t keep going for you.”

A plea to shop local

For those reading, they asked that people commit to supporting local businesses to ensure they can continue to operate in the city.

They added: “If there’s anything I could ask of each person reading this post with sadness, it is to make a deeply held commitment within yourself to shop local.

“With cafes and restaurants, this is easy to do – and could be the key to keeping the places above and their suppliers in existence.”

Before signing off the post, they asked anyone with a “plan and fresh perspective” for the space and any nearby businesses with opportunities for their staff of an “incredible team of humans” to get in contact.