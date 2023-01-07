Could you be the next Caractacus Potts or Truly Scrumptious? Search for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An amateur dramatic group are celebrating its platinum jubilee by staging a spectacular musical this summer.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) will hold auditions next week for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and it promises to be quite an accolade for the group.

Complete with various props, including Chitty herself, from London’s West End Stage the show will run at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre from June 12 -17.

FJAS formally launched in 1953 following its premiere pantomime Humpty Dumpty at the Old Picture House in the town in 1952, and has been delighting audiences with pantomimes, plays and musicals ever since.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be produced by Lewis Platt and Jeanette Gray.

‘Extremely excited’

Mr Platt is well known for his involvement with FJAS, having been part of the society since the age of nine whilst Jeanette “walked in to audition in 2010 and has never been able to get out!”

This will be the fourth collaboration for the duo, and they are said to be “extremely excited” as auditions approach on Tuesday January 10.

Chorus director Lynne Fyvie said she loves being part of the audition process.

She said: “Everyone has their moment to shine and you just think you have casting sorted and then pow, someone blows you out the water with their audition.”

Having found a new home at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, the past year has been an extremely expensive one for the society and they are very grateful for the support they have received from local businesses and in the community.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang requires one of the largest casts FJAS have ever put together.

An audition package has been released via social media for potential auditionees.

Directors are still looking for more potentials for classic roles such as Caractacus Potts, Truly Scrumptious, young Jeremy and Jemima Potts, Baron and Baroness Bomburst and the evil Child Catcher.

There will also be a large adult ensemble, a children’s ensemble, and perhaps even space for a few very cute pooches.

Such an ‘iconic show’

“There are plenty of opportunities for everyone, even if you have never been on stage before or not for years.

“This is such an iconic show, the opportunity to take part is unlikely to arise again, so get yourself signed up and give it a go,” Ms Gray said.

“Make 2023 the year you do something spectacular!”

Mr Platt said: “We will be joined by an extensive production team and a large number of volunteers who help behind the scenes with tasks such as set building, painting, sewing, backstage crew and front of house, many of whom have been involved for many years.

FJAS Summer Show 2023 “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Auditions will take place this Tuesday 10th January, 7pm at the… Posted by Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society on Friday, 6 January 2023

“The very reason we are still around 70 years later is because of our volunteers who give freely of their time and work tirelessly to put our shows together – and because of our loyal audiences who support our shows year after year.”

He continued: “Our society is like a huge, extended, happy family and we are delighted to still be welcoming new members at every audition 70 years on.”

Auditions for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang are open to all from primary six upwards and will be held on Tuesday January 10 at 7pm at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.

Additional information and audition material can be found on Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society’s Facebook page.