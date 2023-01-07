Could you be the next Caractacus Potts or Truly Scrumptious? Search for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could you be the next Caractacus Potts or Truly Scrumptious? Search for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast

By Louise Glen
January 7, 2023, 11:45 am
A casting call has been made for chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.
A casting call has been made for chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.

An amateur dramatic group are celebrating its platinum jubilee by staging a spectacular musical this summer.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) will hold auditions next week for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and it promises to be quite an accolade for the group.

Complete with various props, including Chitty herself, from London’s West End Stage the show will run at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre from June 12 -17.

FJAS formally launched in 1953 following its premiere pantomime Humpty Dumpty at the Old Picture House in the town in 1952, and has been delighting audiences with pantomimes, plays and musicals ever since.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be directed by Lewis Platt and Jeanette Gray.<br />Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be produced by Lewis Platt and Jeanette Gray.

‘Extremely excited’

Mr Platt is well known for his involvement with FJAS, having been part of the society since the age of nine whilst Jeanette “walked in to audition in 2010 and has never been able to get out!”

This will be the fourth collaboration for the duo, and they are said to be “extremely excited” as auditions approach on Tuesday January 10.

Chorus director Lynne Fyvie said she loves being part of the audition process.

She said: “Everyone has their moment to shine and you just think you have casting sorted and then pow, someone blows you out the water with their audition.”

Having found a new home at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, the past year has been an extremely expensive one for the society and they are very grateful for the support they have received from local businesses and in the community.

Are you the next child catcher? Image: Warfield/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang requires one of the largest casts FJAS have ever put together.

An audition package has been released via social media for potential auditionees.

Directors are still looking for more potentials for classic roles such as Caractacus Potts, Truly Scrumptious, young Jeremy and Jemima Potts, Baron and Baroness Bomburst and the evil Child Catcher.

There will also be a large adult ensemble, a children’s ensemble, and perhaps even space for a few very cute pooches.

Such an ‘iconic show’

“There are plenty of opportunities for everyone, even if you have never been on stage before or not for years.

“This is such an iconic show, the opportunity to take part is unlikely to arise again, so get yourself signed up and give it a go,” Ms Gray said.

“Make 2023 the year you do something spectacular!”

Mr Platt said: “We will be joined by an extensive production team and a large number of volunteers who help behind the scenes with tasks such as set building, painting, sewing, backstage crew and front of house, many of whom have been involved for many years.

FJAS Summer Show 2023 “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Auditions will take place this Tuesday 10th January, 7pm at the…

Posted by Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society on Friday, 6 January 2023

“The very reason we are still around 70 years later is because of our volunteers who give freely of their time and work tirelessly to put our shows together – and because of our loyal audiences who support our shows year after year.”

He continued: “Our society is like a huge, extended, happy family and we are delighted to still be welcoming new members at every audition 70 years on.”

Auditions for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang are open to all from primary six upwards and will be held on Tuesday January 10 at 7pm at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.

Additional information and audition material can be found on Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society’s Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The 'Clatter' in Fettercairn set to close
SSEN hope to have power restored by 1pm today. Image: SSEN.
More than 1,200 Aberdeen homes left without power due to fault
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to 'stay away' in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
'Great news for Banchory' or will 'mass shopping junk' be death of High Street?…
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-2 Livingston - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jay Henderson steers his high shot into the net to give Inverness a 2-1 advantage at Arbroath. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Arbroath 1 Caley Thistle 4 - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the touchline at Gayfield. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praises powerful second half after 4-1 league win at…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Huntly celebrate first goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2022 11h 8t
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.
Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented