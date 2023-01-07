The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular cafe in Fettercairn is set to close tomorrow, after the tenant described three “challenging” years in the business.

Tenant, Moira Prentice announced her decision to shut the Clatterin Brig Restaurant on social media saying she was looking forward to the next step on her journey.

This comes just months after The Ramsay Arms in Fettercairn shut down, reducing the places for tourists to stop-off on the “Gateway to Royal Deeside”.

‘Heartbreaking decision’

On social media, Ms Prentice said: “I have made the very difficult and heartbreaking decision that tomorrow, Sunday January 8, will be my last day of trading at the Clatter.

“A huge ‘thank you’ goes out to all customers, staff, friends and family who have helped and supported me over the last three and a bit unusual years, and hopefully I’ll see some of you to thank personally before closing tomorrow.

“Life is apparently full of chapters. The one I’m sadly about to close has been challenging at times, but also provided me with the opportunity to meet so many lovely people.

“What will my next chapter bring me? Thanks to you all again.”

When we phoned to speak to Ms Prentice, she said the cafe was very busy today, and she was sad the venture was coming to the end.

‘You’ve fulfilled a dream’

Customers took to Facebook to wish Ms Prentice well, and praising her for her time at the cafe.

Jenny Dingwall wrote: “This news is so sad Moira but I understand why you’ve come to this conclusion.

“Life must have been hard trying to keep a business running during these difficult times.

“You have fulfilled a dream, you should feel proud of yourself. I know you will succeed in whatever’s ahead for you but Ally and I will miss you very much.”

Viktoria Guthoff said: “So very sad to hear this. I can’t imagine how difficult trading conditions must’ve been of late, with bad weather into the mix as well.

“Wishing you all the best for whatever the future holds.”

Regular customer Tracey Smith wrote: “Oh no. We love our Sunday visits to you, our midweek cup lunches and your super yummy cakes and tray bakes.

“Wishing you lots of luck in your next chapter.”