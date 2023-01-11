Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An independent shoe shop that has been trading in Aberdeen for nearly 60 years has announced it is closing for the final time.

Mostyn McKenzie, which is currently in the Trinity Centre, was first opened in the Granite City in 1966.

Albert McKenzie opened up the shop on Rosemount Viaduct, although the business later moved to Bridge Street and then Union Street before taking a unit in the Trinity.

Now his son, managing director Graeme McKenzie, has announced the closure of the shop – blaming the challenging conditions of the city centre.

He said: “Trading within Aberdeen City has become increasingly challenging due a number of factors, including changing shopping habits and increasing costs.

“We are extremely disappointed to be closing our Aberdeen store, but times change and we have to move on.”

Mr McKenzie thanked the store’s customers and staff that have worked at the shop over the years.

Only branch to close is in Aberdeen

Despite the closure of the Aberdeen branch, Mostyn McKenzie will still operate its three Scottish stores in Broughty Ferry, Edinburgh and Perth.

Another store in Kent also remaining open.

The news will be a blow for the Trinity Centre, which has also lost its flagship store Debenhams. The shopping centre was put up for sale in September.

However, that same month, Poundland moved in – and footfall has significantly increased.