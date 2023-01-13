1,000 hens dead near Fraserburgh as seventh bird flu outbreak reported in Banff and Buchan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another outbreak of bird flu has been reported at a property near Fraserburgh, resulting in the death of 1,000 hens.

This most recent outbreak is the seventh to occur in the Banff and Buchan area, with concerns about the long-term viability of poultry farms across the north-east.

The previous six outbreaks resulted in the deaths of 230,000 birds in the run-up to Christmas.

Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Jesus Gallego confirmed that bird flu had spread through livestock on Thursday, January 12.

The property is a commercial mixed poultry enterprise, with 3,500 laying hens housed over four sheds and 600 geese and ducks.

It has been confirmed that more than 1,000 hens died in 24 hours due to bird flu.

In a letter from Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon to Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, it was revealed that biosecurity, measures to prevent disease spreading at the premises, had been “poor”.

‘Deadly disease isn’t going away’

Ms Gougeon also said the Scottish Government was monitoring the situation closely and that it did not warrant imposing a mandatory housing order.

Since the beginning of October 2022, Scotland has recorded 15 outbreaks of bird flu at bird farms.

Mr Duguid has been an advocate for issues surrounding bird flu in his area, holding talks with Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, last month,

He said: “It’s extremely worrying to hear of another avian flu outbreak in Aberdeenshire during such a turbulent time for the industry.

“This is now the seventh large-scale case in Banff and Buchan and highlights this deadly disease isn’t going away.

“I recently met with Scotland’s chief vet, Sheila Voas, to outline my concerns about the situation and the detrimental impact it is having on poultry farmers across my constituency.

“It’s therefore imperative the Scottish Government considers all options to safeguard our area against further outbreaks.”

Ms Gougeon wrote that “biosecurity continues to be the number one defence for all bird keepers” and a presentation on how to minimise bird flu in farms is being organised.

The Scottish Government has been contacted to comment.