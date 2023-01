[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lorry caught fire on a busy north-east road today.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road at Waterton, near the Ellon roundabout.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 8.06am, we just had the one appliance attend.

“The fire was already distinguished on arrival, so we just made sure it was safe and left at 8.29am.”