Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill

By Cameron Roy
January 19, 2023, 5:20 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 9:38 pm
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
More than one hundred protestors gathered at Castlegate in Aberdeen to oppose the UK Government’s decision to block the Scottish Parliament’s Gender Recognition Bill.

The move to block the gender law reform has caused outrage amongst many politicians and trans-rights groups.

It is the first time a Section 35 order, which allows Westminster to block a Scottish Parliament bill from becoming law, has been used in the history of devolution.

The reforms were designed to speed up the process, and lower the age to 16, that people can apply to legally change their gender.

After the UK Government blocked the controversial law on Monday a number of protests have been organised around the country.

A large crowed gathered for an hour at Castlegate to listen to several speakers. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University LGBTQ+I Society and Green Party member Esme Houston led the Aberdeen protest at Castlegate.

She said: “This is an attack on the trans community and direct opposition to the Scottish people and the Scottish Parliament.”

She said the UK Government was “attempting to appeal to its base of transphobes”.

Esme Houston led the event with a megaphone. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

The 21-year-old student from South Lanarkshire also mentioned that the decision was an “attack on democracy” and said the people of Scotland were not getting its voice heard at the “fancy London clock tower”.

‘Section 35 is the new 28’

Other protestors held banners displaying support for Miss Houston’s message.

Esmond Sage, 30, held a banner that stated: “35 is the new 28”.

He said: “I think the way the UK Government has used the Section 35 order has the same effect that Section 28 did.”

Section 28 was legislation that banned the “promotion of homosexuality” in schools from 1988 to 2000 in Scotland.

One protestor held a banner with a trans flag with the greater than sign over the Union Flag. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University student Lee Matthews, 23, was the second speaker at the event and used the pronoun they/them to signify identifying as non-binary in gender.

The veteran protestor has also led an Extinction Rebellion “die in” protest in October and covered Aberdeen’s Barclays headquarters with orange paint in November.

They said: “There is still no recognised gender for non-binary people.

Lee Matthews believes more support is needed for non-binary and trans people. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

“Trans people are struggling to get healthcare and are having to pay out of their own pockets just to live in the bodies they identify with.”

After a few arranged speakers, the floor was opened to anyone who wished to speak.

‘An attack on the trans community’

Ruin Carroll, 33, who works at Grampian LGBT charity Four Pillars, also took the megaphone to speak.

They said: “This is not only an attack on Scotland’s right to self-govern but is an act of violence against the LGBTQ+I and trans community.

“It’s easy to feel powerless and alone at times like this, but you are not alone and you are not powerless.”

Bill had cross-party support

Councillor Christian Allard for the Aberdeen areas of Torry and Ferryhill also attended and spoke at the protest.

He said: “It warmed my heart to see the massive cross-party support for the bill.

“I feel sorry for the trans community for what has happened now.”

Christian Allard was a member of the Scottish Parliament from 2013 to 2016 and a member of the European Parliament from 2019 to 2020. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

The bill passed the Scottish Parliament on December 22, by a clear majority of 86 votes to 39.

But the UK Government has said their decision to block the rule “was not taken lightly”.

On Monday night, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he had concerns the bill would impact GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland, England and Wales.

This would mean the bill would be outwith the Scottish Parliaments’ power.

What happens next?

The Scottish Government has made it clear it will launch a judicial review against the decision.

It will begin in the Court of Session in Edinburgh but could end up being heard in the Supreme Court.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled only Westminster has the authority to hold a referendum on Scottish independence.

