Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on ‘spectacular’ zipwire course for Glenlivet estate

Plans have been revealed to create a forest zipwire course at Glenlivet.

Bike Glenlivet has teamed up with the Crown Estate for the project, which they hope will allow families and individuals to “experience and appreciate the woodland in a new way”.

The zipwire course is expected to complement the mountain biking and walks currently offered at the centre and encourage more tourism to the area.

In plans submitted to Moray Council, there are details of two elements to the course.

The first is a continuous zipwire through the trees of the planted forest, made up of 15 shorter zip wire sections linked together, which would vary from 32ft to 229ft long.

Each section would start and finish on a small platform secured to the trees.

The course will kick off at ground level before travelling through the trees on the estate up to 32ft high.

Participants during the second part will complete a standalone 262ft long zipwire, which has a double wire so that you can go along the course with another person.

The proposed site for this is near the cafe offering “spectacular views across the

woodland” as well as a photo opportunity of the experience.

‘Help support new jobs’

A spokesman for Crown Estate Scotland said: “We’re working with Bike Glenlivet following their application to our Local Partnerships Investment Challenge fund as they look to grow their business and increase the range of activities on offer on the Glenlivet Estate.

“If approved, this investment – currently under assessment – would help support economic growth, new jobs, and allow more people to explore the beautiful Glenlivet landscape.

“The Local Partnerships fund is one of three capital investment funds which Crown Estate Scotland has committed up to £9m to, with the aim of supporting communities’ and businesses’ sustainable development projects.”

Last year, a new glamping site was created at the heart of the Cairngorms.

These cabins are located near the village of Tomintoul, known as one the highest villages in Scotland.

The new site provides visitors with several attractions within the area, including Bike Glenlivet, Lecht Ski Centre and the Speyside Whisky Trail.

Like Bike Glenlivet, Wigwam Holidays worked closely with the Crown Estate to bring this project to life.

Charles Gulland, managing director of Wigwam Holidays told the P&J: “We worked very closely with Crown Estate Scotland and after securing grant funding, this new site will not only offer one of the finest outdoor holiday experiences but is also expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community.”