Children’s TV legend Johnny Ball joins campaign to inspire maths in Aberdeenshire schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The children’s TV legend Johnny Ball has joined the call to inspire maths in Aberdeenshire youngsters.

Mr Ball, a veteran children’s TV presenter and maths whizz, will be heading along to the annual event Number Day.

It will be held in nurseries, primary and secondary schools, to get pupils having fun at maths.

This year’s event will take place on February 3 and free activities can be downloaded to help liven up the fun.

All the money raised will go towards the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) which has been looking out for children for over 130 years.

Funds raised help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and the charity’s Speak out Stay safe programme, which sees them visit primary schools and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect.

‘Maths builds confidence and problem-solving thinking’

Mr Ball will also be supporting the campaign by making a series of YouTube and social media videos for the NSPCC featuring his own maths activities ideas.

He said: “Number Day is a great way for all children and schools to celebrate the joy of learning mathematics while supporting such a great cause.

“Maths is an essential part of a child’s education as the ability to count, play with numbers and tackle puzzles, builds confidence and problem-solving thinking – all of which are essential lifelong skills.

“And most important of all, learning maths is fun.”

One of the activities is Dress up for Digits where children and staff can wear an item of clothing with a number on it and make a donation.

Since Number Day was first launched in 2000, it has raised nearly £3 million. Last year, 5,000 schools got involved, raising £400,000.

Natasha Reilly, NSPCC schools coordinator for Aberdeenshire, said: “This year’s Number Day promises to be our best maths fundraiser yet, with NSPCC Rock which is an online times tables competition for schools, and more resources than ever before.”

To get involved, visit the NSPCC website.