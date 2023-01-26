Highland League Cup: Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle get home semi-final ties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos will face Brechin City and Buckie Thistle are at home to Banks o’ Dee in the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The draw was made on Thursday afternoon and it will see Locos, under the stewardship of Andy Low for the second time, at home to title-challengers Brechin.

In the other semi-final, Graeme Stewart’s Buckie will welcome managerless league new-boys Dee to Victoria Park.

Buckie were beaten finalists last year while Dee knocked out holders Brora Rangers on penalties in the first round.

Locos have not made the final since a 2-1 defeat to Keith in 2013 and will be put to the test by Brechin, who have beaten Rothes and Lossiemouth to get to the last four.

Ties will be played on March 4. The final will be on April 8, at a venue to be confirmed.