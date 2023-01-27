Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from ‘visibly dirty’ service branded unsafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire care home has been criticised for failing to ensure resident safety and well-being and for its “worn” and “dirty” setting.

Westbank Care Home in Oldmeldrum has been heavily censured following an unannounced visit last month.

The care inspectorate noted “significant concerns” with the service after a resident escaped twice and staff failed to record falls consistently.

It was also slammed for its cleanliness and infection control standards.

Staff failed to recognise and respond to wellbeing concerns

Run by Aberdeenshire Council, the Oldmeldrum care home housed 22 residents at the time of the inspection.

The service was rated weak after responses and recordings of falls were labelled “ineffective”.

There was a reported “lack of ownership of responsibility” on recording incidents and care inspectors were told by staff “that’s not my job”.

Several residents also fell due to beds being too low on the floor.

The report stated: “The failure to identify this risk and cause of some of the falls, meant that some people continued to fall when rising from their bed.

“There were inconsistencies in the recording of falls in the home.

“Where risk factors had been identified, this did not necessarily inform any change.”

This lack of learning from previous events was reflected in other incidents which threatened resident’s health and safety.

Once such “unsafe” incident occurred when one person left the service unsupported. After there was a “lack of follow-up and learning”, the incident happened again.

It was also noted staff often failed to understand, recognise and reduce distress or “act appropriately” when people’s health worsened.

Unexplained bruising was not properly investigated and one resident had increased pain levels and reduced mobility for several days before medical help was sought.

Cleanliness ‘did not demonstrate respectful or compassionate care’

A few people were seen to need more support with personal care from staff after one resident had “several days growth of facial hair” and a woman had “a lack of suitable underwear on”.

Some “visibly dirty” areas of the home prompted inspectors to issue a letter of serious concern.

The report stated: “This required the service to take immediate action to clean heavily contaminated shower traps.

“This increased the risk of cross contamination and did not demonstrate respectful or compassionate care.

“The condition of some furnishings was worn. This made it difficult to keep clean and it was also unsightly.

“We identified significant concerns with the leadership and management of the home and felt that this was a contributing factor in some poor outcomes and a failure in responding to failings.”

‘Not quite where we would like to be but we are well on the way’

A spokesman for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said staff have since been taking part in training and the service handyman has been working on improvements.

They said: “The team at Westbank has been working incredibly hard, with the support of our senior team, to turn things around and ensure that residents at Westbank live the best and most fulfilled lives.

“We have come a long way since the initial inspection and have already completed many actions against the concerns raised.

“We are not quite where we would like to be but we are well on the way and look forward to the return inspection so that we can demonstrate how far we have come.”