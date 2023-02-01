Aberdeen Aldi stores to tackle food waste one ‘magic bag’ at a time – and at a third of the price

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi is launching a partnership to cut down on food waste across Aberdeen by offering £3.30 “magic bags” filled with food approaching its sell-by date.

The global supermarket chain is partnering with the world’s largest surplus food platform, Too Good To Go, to roll out the scheme across Aberdeen stores.

Customers will be able to grab £10 worth of food for only £3.30 under the new partnership.

The idea was first trialed last year to attempt to cut back on food waste while offering lower prices to customers.

The nationwide rollout is hoped to save an additional 4,000 tonnes of food from going to waste each year.

How to get your hands on a magic bag

Containing a range of food products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by date, the magic bags are being sold at “less than a third of the price”.

To obtain one of these handy bags, shoppers can download the free Too Good to Go app and search for the nearest Aldi store.

There they can reserve a bag and then collect it from the store at a fixed time.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “Rolling out our partnership with Too Good To Go is another way of allowing us to cut down on food waste, while also offering customers in Aberdeen the opportunity to pick up our food at even lower prices.

“With the rising cost of living impacting so many, Too Good To Go offers a simple and accessible way for consumers to save money and reduce waste.”

Aldi stores in Aberdeen will continue to donate surplus food to local causes throughout the year in addition to the partnership.

Managing director UK & Ireland at Too Good To Go, Sophie Trueman, added: “Having already had fantastic feedback during a successful trial period, I know our​ Too Good To Go​ community in Aberdeen is going to jump at the chance to save Aldi Magic Bags​ and prevent even more good food from going to waste​.”