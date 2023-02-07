Shetland pianist hopes traditional musician of the year win will help her reach new audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland pianist hopes traditional musician of the year win will help her reach new audiences

By Chloe Irvine
February 7, 2023, 3:23 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 3:24 pm
Shetland pianist in 'shock' after being crowned Scotland's young traditional musician of the year. Image supplied by Alan Peebles
Shetland pianist in 'shock' after being crowned Scotland's young traditional musician of the year. Image supplied by Alan Peebles

A Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year hopes the accolade will open more doors for her.

Amy Laurenson said she was left in complete shock after winning the title on Sunday.

As part of her prize, she has won a recording session, the opportunity to perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards and a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.

The 23-year-old hopes the accolade will further her career and hopes to get more gigs booked in for 2023, including Shetland Folk Festival.

Miss Laurenson made the decision to enter the competition after her friends participated last year.

“Lots of my close friends took part last year, I knew they’d had really good experiences with it,” she said.

“It’s a huge platform and opportunity to showcase your music, so that’s also what drove me to do it.”

‘My leg and hands were shaking’

During the final, Miss Laurenson felt completely confident, until she sat down in front of the piano to play a selection of traditional Shetland wedding tunes, contemporary reels and a slow air.

“Quite shockingly, I felt OK up until the point I got up on the stage,” she said. “When it came to playing, the shakes started.

“My leg and hands were shaking, but I just had to power through that.”

Miss Laurenson was particularly pleased to be part of a stage filled with female musicians during the final.

“One of the special points that happened on Sunday was that it’s the first time in the 23 year history of the competition it was an all-female stage, that was really special.”

She started playing the piano from the age of seven and from day one, never considered it as a chore.

“I think I must’ve got on quite well (in the beginning) – it was never a task, it wasn’t something I ever resented doing, I always enjoyed playing,” she said.

‘Help spread the music easier’

Miss Laurenson hopes that the win will allow her music to reach a wider audience.

“I’m hoping to get a lot more piano gigs this coming year, I’ve been in touch with a couple of people already,” she said. “Hopefully one of those gigs will be at the Shetland Folk Festival, which will be such a joyous moment.

“I also want to record some music this year and hopefully the recognition I’ve got from winning the competition will help me spread the music easier.

“I do also compose my own tunes, not as much as I play traditional tunes, but I do dabble in composition as well.

In 2020, Ali Levack, a piper from Dingwall was named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year.

The following year, Mr Levak went on to perform at the inaugural Braemar Folk Festival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Hial inverness airport
Inverness Airport to remain open while island airports forced to close due to fresh…
Merkinch Free Church has opened in Inverness. Image: Merkinch Free Church.
New congregation for Free Church in Scotland as other denominations forced to shut doors
Police in Oban arrested a 28-year-old man. Image: Stock.
Drugs and knife discovered after police stop car in Oban
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland
Demolition of a primary school building, axe throwing and gaming in Inverness and a…
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
Lisa Law
Legal eagle Lisa Law joins Ledingham Chalmers Inverness team as partner
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job - nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
Project manager Caroline Snow says the new boardwalk will be a welcome edition to the reserve, providing more opportunities for people of all abilities. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Work to create new boardwalk at Inverness nature reserve could soon begin
To go with story by David McPhee. Scottish salmon producers lose ?11m due to Brexit Picture shows; Tavish Scott, chief executive of the SSPO. Unknown. Supplied by Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) Date; Unknown; 7c4817b5-e9bf-4b8e-80f7-9badea1a906c
Salmon farmers want their £10m used to 'turbocharge' Highland housing
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented