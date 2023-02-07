Shetland pianist hopes traditional musician of the year win will help her reach new audiences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year hopes the accolade will open more doors for her.

Amy Laurenson said she was left in complete shock after winning the title on Sunday.

As part of her prize, she has won a recording session, the opportunity to perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards and a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.

The 23-year-old hopes the accolade will further her career and hopes to get more gigs booked in for 2023, including Shetland Folk Festival.

Miss Laurenson made the decision to enter the competition after her friends participated last year.

“Lots of my close friends took part last year, I knew they’d had really good experiences with it,” she said.

“It’s a huge platform and opportunity to showcase your music, so that’s also what drove me to do it.”

‘My leg and hands were shaking’

During the final, Miss Laurenson felt completely confident, until she sat down in front of the piano to play a selection of traditional Shetland wedding tunes, contemporary reels and a slow air.

“Quite shockingly, I felt OK up until the point I got up on the stage,” she said. “When it came to playing, the shakes started.

“My leg and hands were shaking, but I just had to power through that.”

Miss Laurenson was particularly pleased to be part of a stage filled with female musicians during the final.

“One of the special points that happened on Sunday was that it’s the first time in the 23 year history of the competition it was an all-female stage, that was really special.”

She started playing the piano from the age of seven and from day one, never considered it as a chore.

“I think I must’ve got on quite well (in the beginning) – it was never a task, it wasn’t something I ever resented doing, I always enjoyed playing,” she said.

‘Help spread the music easier’

Miss Laurenson hopes that the win will allow her music to reach a wider audience.

“I’m hoping to get a lot more piano gigs this coming year, I’ve been in touch with a couple of people already,” she said. “Hopefully one of those gigs will be at the Shetland Folk Festival, which will be such a joyous moment.

“I also want to record some music this year and hopefully the recognition I’ve got from winning the competition will help me spread the music easier.

“I do also compose my own tunes, not as much as I play traditional tunes, but I do dabble in composition as well.

In 2020, Ali Levack, a piper from Dingwall was named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year.

The following year, Mr Levak went on to perform at the inaugural Braemar Folk Festival.